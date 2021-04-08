Elba golf team

The Elba High School Golf Team brought home the championship trophy Monday, April 5, from the Charles Henderson Invitational held at the Troy Country Club. Coach Mark Wicker said there were 10 teams present for the event, and the Elba golfers shot a 311 combined total to win the event, beating the second-place team Rehobeth by 10 strokes. Additionally, Elba’s Peyton McCart won third low medalist for the tourney. Team members include (from left) Carson Wise, Peyton McCart, Paxton Wise, John Martin Wilson, and Collin Sauls.

