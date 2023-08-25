The Elba Tigers will kick off the 2023 high school football season Friday night when they host the New Brockton Gamecocks, at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers own a 14-1 series edge over their cross-county rivals, have won ten straight meetings and last season posted a 40-8 victory.
Elba has posted a winning record in 16 straight seasons and over the last two years has compiled a 21-3 record under Coach Marc Sieving.
New Brockton will be under the guidance of new head coach Jason Barnett and will be looking to turn around its football fortunes after struggling to four straight losing season and an 0-10 campaign a year ago.
“New Brockton takes great pride in all its sports program and there is no doubt it has a plan to turn its football program back around,” said Sieving. “It’s new coach came from Citronelle and is a veteran high school coach that has brought new life into the program. The coaches over there know a win Friday night would put the rebuild on a fast track, and we know they have been hard at work all summer with that in mind. We expect a four quarter battle from a quality opponent and know we will have to play our best to win the game.”
“New Brockton has a lot of players and a lot of experience,” added Sieving, “and we know they will be looking forward to coming over here Friday night. We really don’t know that to expect on either side of the ball, but in the spring they were in the wing-t on offense and were very big and physical on defense. We have spent some time working against the wing-t, but have also to get ready for everything else and just have to make sure we are sound in all we do. On offense we will need to play well and play fast, and move the chains. We have a lot of folks back all over the field and are confident we can move the football. However, we know New Brockton will have a plan for us and will go into the game looking to stop the run. We just have to buckle the chinstraps a little tighter and get after it.”
“We have been preaching to the players to take it one day and one week at a time all summer,” said Sieving, “and this is the first step. Practice has been good, the players and coaches are all excited to start the season and we are ready to go. The heat is a concern going into the game, but we have a hydration program that has been in place for a couple of years and we have certainly been making sure all the players are properly hydrated every day. You can’t wait until the night of the game and drink a lot of water. It is a daily routine and we know how important it is.”
When asked about summer workouts, Coach Sieving stated, “It was hot, and still is, but the players were excited all summer about the upcoming season and really worked hard to get better each and every day. On offense we are excited about the number of players that are returning. Quarterback Brayden Johnson will be a three-year starter, we return almost everyone in the offensive line, have three proven backs that have been in battles and of course have Alvin Henderson back, who without a doubt is one of the best players in the nation! Over on defense we return two starters on defense, have a rotation at nose guard and have three really good linebackers returning in Jacob Watkins, Cayden Adkins and Brayden Johnson, not to mention Kendrick Jordan, a newcomer that has the potential to be a big time player at multiple spots on both sides of the ball. The Gray brothers also return in the secondary, as does Brady Johnson. So, we do expect the defense to be battle tested and ready to go to war from the first play of the game.”
“With so much experience we were able to work during the preseason more on technique and fundamentals than coverages and how to make reads,” added Sieving. “We expect to have a solid pass rush and be strong against the run at the same time. We know we will have to make adjustments based on who we play and what they do, but we are confident that with our experience we can make those adjustments quickly and remain sound in all we do. In football you have to stop the run and also be able to run, and we feel confident in both areas.”
“We play is a tough region and have a pair of 3A opponents on the schedule,” said the fourth year Tiger coach, “and we know nothing will come easy. We are going to approach the season one game and one challenge at a time, and will work hard every day at practice to be better as a team every time we take the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.