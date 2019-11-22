The Elba Junior High Tigers and Lady Tigers saw their basketball seasons come to an end last week with a pair of games, and both teams won one and lost one, as the Tigers ended the season with a 3-5 record and the Lady Tigers ended the season with a 5-3 slate. Following are recaps of last week’s action:
BOYS:
Luverne 59 Elba 25 The Elba Tigers fell behind early and never threatened in a 59-25 road loss at Luverne. The Tigers trailed 33-12 at the half, and despite eight points from Alvin Henderson in the third quarter were never able to recover as they suffered the lopsided road loss. Henderson led the Tigers with 12 points, while also scoring were Cayden Adkins 4, Malakyah Reed 3, Emanuell Cook 2, Kaden Harrison 2 and Ebin Cosson 2. Jordan scored 14 points to lead Luverne.
Elba 50 Kinston 20 The Elba Tigers closed out the season with an impressive 50-20 romp past Kinston. The Tigers jumped out an early 10-3 lead and outscored Kinston 26-7 in the second half to pull away and claim the big win. Kaden Harrison scored 7 points to lead Elba, while also scoring were Alvin Henderson 6, Brady Johnson 6, Jordan Hammonds 6, Jacob Watkins 6, Cayden Adkins 5, Emanuell Cooks 5, Malakyah Reed 4, Trace Grantham 3 and Kalil Magwood 2. Lunsford scored 11 points to lead Kinston.
GIRLS:
Elba 28 Luverne 24 The Elba Lady Tigers gained revenge for an early-season loss with an exciting 28-24 win over Luverne. Elba trailed 8-3 after one quarter, but used an 11-3 rally in the third quarter to grab the lead and held on for the win. Alyric Whitfield scored 20 points to lead Elba, while Brooke Tinsley, Alayvia Stinson, Kendra Juarez and Ayrika Caldwell all added 2. Richardson scored 15 points to lead Luverne.
Kinston 19 Elba 15 The Elba Lady Tigers closed the season with a hard fought 19-15 loss to Kinston. Elba overcame a slow start to lead 7-6 at the half, but Kinston used a big fourth quarter to regain the lead and held on for the win. Ayrika Caldwell scored 9 points to lead Elba, while Alyric Whitfield added 6 and Kendra Juarez scored 2. McReynolds scored 8 points to lead Kinston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.