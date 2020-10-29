The Elba Junior High Tigers tipped off their basketball season last week and enjoyed their time on the court as they rolled to three big wins. Following are highlights of the three games:
Elba 53 Kinston 35 The Elba Tigers used a big second quarter to pull ahead and never looked back to down the Kinston Bulldogs 53-35, in Kinston. Elba lead only 13-9 after the first quarter, but outscored the Bulldogs 12-3 in the second quarter to take a 25-12 halftime lead and coasted in with the win. Alvin Henderson scored 14 points to lead Elba, while Jacob Watkins and Jordan Hammonds both added 8 points. Racha Phillips scored 13 points to lead Kinston, while Colby Tew and Michael Thompson both added 10 points. Elba (53): Reed 2, Henderson 14, Johnson 2, Wilson 6, Griffin 3, Watkins 8, Adkins 4, Solomon 2, Hammonds 8. Kinston (35): Tew 10, Phillips 13, Thompson 10, Free 2.
Elba 60 Brantley 50 The Elba Tigers jumped ahead early and held on late to outscore the Brantley Bulldogs 60-50, in junior high action. Alvin Henderson poured in 14 points in the first half to help lead the Tigers to a big 35-17 halftime advantage, and while Brantley rallied in the third quarter, the Tigers never lost command and held on for the win. Alvin Henderson scored 25 points to lead Elba, while Dominic Griffin, Jacob Watkins and Trace Grantham all added 7 points. Jayden Parks scored 22 points and Daylan Davis added 19 for the Bulldogs. Elba (60): Henderson 25, Griffin 7, Watkins 7, Adkins 6, Grantham 7, Hammonds 2, Cooks 6. B’ley (50): Pittman 2, Layton 7, Parks 22, Davis 19.
Elba 54 New Brockton 31 The Elba Tigers jumped ahead early and coasted in with a solid 54-31 win over the New Brockton Gamecocks. Alvin Henderson and Emanuel Cooks combined for 11 points in the first quarter to help the Tigers grab an early 13-2 lead, and the Tigers poured in 37 points in the second half to pull away and post the big win. Alvin Henderson scored 22 points and Cayden Adkins added 10 to lead Elba. Elba (54): Reed 2, Henderson 22, Griggs 5, Griffin 2, Watkins 4, Adkins 10, Grantham 2, Hammonds 2, Cooks 5. N.B. (31): Peacock 2, Foster 11, Crumpler 4, Siler 14.
