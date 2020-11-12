The Elba Tigers and Lady Tigers continued to pile up the wins last Tuesday night, Nov. 3, as they swept Samson, in an afternoon double-header at the Elba High gym.
Girls: Elba 42 Samson 26 The Lady Tigers took command early and cruised in with a 42-26 win over Samson. The Lady Tigers rolled to a lopsided 23-2 halftime advantage and never looked back to claim the big win. A’Lyric Whitfield scored 17 points and Kendra Juarez added 9 to lead Elba, while Holly Warren led Samson with 15 points. Elba (42): McCollough 2, Tidwell 6, Williams 2, Whitfield 17, Stinson 2, Juarez 9, Ay. Caldwell 4. Samson (26): Moore 4, Crocker 7, Warren 15.
Boys: Elba 51 Samson 31 The Tigers jumped out to a big early lead and coasted in with a big 51-31 win over Samson. The Tigers bolted out to a 16-2 first quarter lead and never looked back as they rolled to the easy win at home. Alvin Henderson scored 21 points and Cayden Adkins added 10 to lead Elba, while Peacock scored 17 points to lead Samson. Elba (51): Reed 2, Henderson 21, Johnson 2, Watkins 7, Adkins 10, Solomon 2, Grantham 3, Cooks 4. Samson (31): Peacock 17, Hicks 3, Gonzalez 8, Mack 2, Sewell 1.
