The Elba Junior Varsity football team completed its 2019 season Monday night, Oct. 7, in New Brockton. The Tigers saw ups and downs this season, but closed out on a high note getting a 28-0 shutout over the New Brockton JV Gamecocks. During the season, the JV Tigers also claimed two wins over Kinston and a win over Pike County. The team was led by Coach Glen Johnson and Assistant Coach Austin Johnson.
