The Elba Tigers continued their winning ways last week as they rolled to three big wins to push their season record to 14-1.
Following is a recap of last week’s action:
Elba 54 Kinston 25
The Elba Tigers made it look easy in a 54-25 road win over the Kinston Bulldogs.
Javante Griggs scored 21 points to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Brady Johnson 9, Emmanuel Cooks 8, Cassidy Carpenter 4, Matthew McCart 3, Kalil Magwood 2 and Jordan Hammonds 2.
Elba 40 Florala 25
The Elba Tigers had to battle for all four quarters in a 40-25 road win over the Florala Wildcats.
Javante Griggs and Brady Johnson scored 12 points, apiece, to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Emmanuel Cooks 8, Matthew McCart 3, Kalil Magwood 2, Jordan Hammonds 2 and Cassidy Carpenter 1.
Elba 58 Pike Lib 37
The Elba Tigers pulled away in the second half to post a 58-37 win over the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots.
Emmanuel Cooks scored 16 points and Javante Griggs added 14 points to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Brady Johnson 10, Kalil Magwood 6, Cassidy Carpenter 5, Jordan Hammonds 4 and Matthew McCart 3.
