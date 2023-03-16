Statistics by GAMECHANGER
The Elba Lady Tigers had a busy week on the softball field last week with four games in five days, and enjoyed a winning week as they claimed three wins, including a pair of area wins.
Following is a recap of last week’s action:
Elba 30 Pleasant Home 1
The Elba Lady Tigers combined 9 hits with 16 walks and 12 hit batters to roll to a lopsided 30-1 area win over Pleasant Home. The Lady Tigers scored 13 runs in the top of the first inning to take command and never looked back to post the important area win on the road. Aimee Senn had 2 hits, scored 5 runs and had 4 rbi’s to lead the Lady Tigers, while Alayvia Stinson added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; A’Lyric Whitfield added 1 hit, scored 3 runs and had 3 rbi’s; Si’Nia Smedley added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 3 rbi’s; and, Destinee Tidwell, Danielle Tidwell and Emily Richardson all added 1 hit and scored 4 runs. Zaniyah Mitchell got the win inside the circle as she pitched three innings and allowed one earned run on two hits, with six strikeouts.
Elba 22 McKenzie 0
The Elba Lady Tigers hung 12 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning to take command and coasted in with a solid 22-0 win over McKenzie. Ana Caldwell had 2 hits, including two triples, scored 3 runs and knocked in 4 runs to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate, while Aimee Senn added 2 hits, including a double and a triple, scored 3 runs and had 3 rbi’s; Destinee Tidwell added two hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Ayrika Caldwell added 2 hits, including two doubles, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; and, A’Lyric Whitfield added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi. Ayrika Caldwell was the winning pitcher as she tossed a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Pike County 8 Elba 2
The Elba Lady Tigers trailed only 3-2 midway through the fifth inning, but couldn’t hold on late in an 8-2 road loss to Pike County. Danielle Tidwell and Aimee Senn both had 1 hit and scored 1 run to lead the Lady Tigers, while Emily Richardson, Ana Caldwell and A’Lyric Whitfield all added 1 hit. Ayrika Caldwell took the loss in the circle as she allowed nine hits and five walks, while striking out 13.
Elba 16 Houston County 1
The Elba Lady Tigers closed the week with a solid 16-1 area win over Houston County. The Lady Tigers trailed 1-0 early in the game, but came roaring back to claim the important area win. Emily Richardson had 3 hits, including two doubles, scored 3 runs and had 4 rbi’s to lead the Lady Tigers, while A’Lyric Whitfield added 3 hits, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi; Ana Caldwell added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Alayvia Stinson added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; and Danielle Tidwell and Destinee Tidwell both added 1 hit and scored 1 run. Zaniyah Mitchell was the winning pitcher as she tossed a two-hitter with three strikeouts.
