The Elba Lady Tigers had another busy week on the basketball court and closed the week with two wins in two days to even their record at 7-7. Following is a recap of last week’s games:
Geneva 50 Elba 31
The Elba Lady Tigers saw their losing streak reach four games last Tuesday night with a 50-31 road loss to the Geneva Lady Panthers.
Elba managed only one basket in the opening quarter as Geneva raced out to a 13-2 lead, and the Lady Panthers never slowed down in the second stanza as their lead grew to 30-5 late in the half. Freshman A’Lyric Whitfield hit a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter and connected on 4 of 6 free throws in the final stanza as she scored 16 second half points. However, it was too little, too late, as Geneva never lost command and claimed the 50-31 win.
A’Lyric Whitfield scored 21 points to lead Elba, while Makaley Boswell scored 12 points and Madison Johnson and Melody Watson both added 9 points to pace Geneva.
Geneva (50): Hammock 2, Johnson 9, Wilks 2, Boswell 12, Ward 2, Robinson 2, Minnifield 4, Ausley 6, Watson 9.
Elba (31): Tinsley 2, Williams 3, Whitfield 21, McCollough 5.
Elba 49 Zion Chapel 24
The Elba Lady Tigers used a big third quarter to take command and coasted in with a solid 49-24 win over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels.
Elba led only 10-8 after one quarter and carried a slim 21-17 lead in at the half, but outscored the Lady Rebels 17-5 in the third quarter led by a 9-point outburst by Nina Williams, to move ahead 38-22 and never lost command to claim the key area road win.
Nina Williams scored 18 points and A’Lyric Whitfield added 13 to lead Elba, while Kaylen McAllister led the Lady Rebels with 7 points, with all seven points coming at the free throw line.
Elba (49): C. Williams 3, N. Williams 18, Whitfield 13, McCollough 4, Stinson 2, Juarez 9.
Z.C. (24): Wambles 4, C. McAllister 2, Prescott 4, K. McAllister 7, Finger 2, Sheets 5.
Elba 44 Opp 28
The Elba Lady Tigers closed the week with a big 44-28 win over the Opp Lady Bobcats, Saturday afternoon at the Elba High gym.
Elba’s Nina Williams exploded for 14 first quarter points to help the Lady Tigers race out to an early 17-6 lead, while Williams and Tajah Purvis combined for 11 points in the second stanza as Elba carried a 28-20 lead in at intermission. The Lady Tigers used an aggressive defense to push their lead to 37-22 in the third quarter and Elba coasted in with the win despite hitting only 1of 9 fourth quarter free throw opportunities.
Nina Williams scored 23 points to lead Elba, while Tajah Purvis added 7. Vanesa Stoudemire led the Lady Bobcats with 8 points.
Elba (44): Tinsley 2, C. Williams 1, N. Williams 23, Purvis 7, B. Williams 2, Moore 2, Stinson 2, McCollough 1, Juarez 4.
Opp (28): Womack 1, Smith 2, Thompson 3, Rhoades 2, Crittenden 6, Bush 2, Stoudemire 8, Wiggins 2, Hogan 2.
