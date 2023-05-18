Statistics from GAMECHANGER
The Elba Lady Tigers competed at the Class 1A South Region Softball Tournament last week at Gulf Shores and bounced back from an opening round loss to claim a 16-6 five-inning win over Fruitdale.
Fruitdale scored in the top of the first inning to grab an early 1-0 lead, but the lead didn’t last for long as Elba plated five runs in its half of the inning to take a 5-1 advantage.
A leadoff double by Destinee Tidwell sparked the early scoring explosion, while Ana Caldwell ripped a two-out, two-run single, Mary Brooklyn O’Neal followed with an rbi double and A’Lyric Whitfield doubled and scored on an error to put the Lady Tigers on top 5-1.
Fruitdale pulled even at 5-5 in the second. However, the Lady Tigers quickly went back on top as Destinee Tidwell came through with a one-out single and Aimee Senn drew her second walk of the game to put runners on first and second. Danielle Tidwell delivered an rbi single, Senn scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Emily Richardson and Ana Caldwell followed with an rbi single to put Elba back on top to stay.
Alayvia Stinson reached on a walk, stole second and third base, and crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Destinee Tidwell to push the Elba lead to 9-5 in the third, but Fruitdale cut the lead to 9-6 in the fourth, and that was still what the scoreboard read heading into the bottom of the fifth.
A’Lyric Whitfield reached on an error, only to be thrown out on a steal attempt, but the Lady Tigers refused to go quietly and after Alayvia Stinson reached on an error, Haylee Tucker came through with an rbi double to ignite fifth inning fireworks. Destinee Tidwell added an rbi double, Danielle Tidwell added an rbi single, Aimee Senn drew her third walk of the game, and Ana Caldwell blasted a 3-run homer over the centerfield fence to blow the game open. Mary Brooklyn O’Neal ripped her second double of the day, stole third and raced home on an errant throw to put the game away with the Lady Tigers on top 16-6.
Ana Caldwell had 3 hits, including a home-run, scored 2 runs and knocked in 6 runs to lead Elba at the plate, while Destinee Tidwell added 3 hits, including a pair of doubles, scored 3 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Danielle Tidwell added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; Mary Brooklyn O’Neal added two doubles, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi; Haylee Tucker added a double and 1 rbi; Emily Richardson added 1 hit and 1 rbi; Aimee Senn scored 3 runs; Alayvia Stinson scored 2 runs; and, Taylor Day scored 1 run.
Jadyn Caldwell was the winning pitcher, in relief, as she tossed three and one-third innings and allowed no earned runs on one hit. A’Lyric Whitfield was the starting pitcher and allowed no earned runs on three hits and three walks.
