The Elba Lady Tigers tipped off area play Friday night with a big 49-13 win over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels, in a game played at Enterprise State Community College.
The Lady Tigers roared out to a 15-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never slowed down as Breanna Sanders and Nina Williams combined for 15 points to put Elba on top 23-3 heading into the second stanza. Makinna Gray scored four points in the second quarter to help the Lady Tigers push their lead to 31-5 at the half, and Williams added seven more points in the third quarter as Elba’s lead grew to 46-9 before the reserves came in and mopped up the lopsided area win.
Nina Williams scored 14 points and Breanna Sanders added 12 to lead Elba.
Elba (49): Baker 8, A. Chism 3, Williams 14, Tinsley 2, J. Gray 2, Sanders 12, Purvis 2, M. Gray 6.
Z.C. (13): Davis 2, Prescott 4, Odom 3, Norris 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.