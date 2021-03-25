The Elba Lady Tigers used a 7-run third inning to erase an early 3-1 deficit and never looked back as they rolled to a lopsided 14-4 win over the Goshen Lady Eagles, Thursday afternoon in Elba.
Goshen used two walks to grab an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, while Elba answered in its half of the inning as the Lady Tigers combined three walks with singles by Aimee Senn and Jayla Gray to pull even at 1-1.
The Lady Eagles made the most of two hits in the third to regain the lead at 3-1. However, Elba again had an answer for the Goshen rally and responded with a seven-run inning to move on top 8-3.
One out singles by Jayla Gray and Mikenzy Hooks sparked the third inning uprising, while consecutive two out singles by Ayrika Caldwell, Danaejah Flowers, Emily Richardson and Makinna Gray kept the rally alive as the Lady Tigers took command.
An rbi single by Andrya Chism upped the Elba lead to 9-3 in the fourth, and while Goshen cut the lead to 9-4 in the fifth, the Lady Tigers lead grew to 10-4 in the bottom of the inning when Makinna Gray was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a combination of passed balls and stolen bases.
Elba combined three walks with singles by Andrya Chism and Ayrika Caldwell helped the Lady Tigers push across four runs in the bottom of the sixth as they sealed the 14-4 win.
Andrya Chism had 2 hits, scored 1 run and collected 1 rbi to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate, while Jayla Gray added 2 hits and scored 2 runs, Ayrika Caldwell added 2 hits and had 1 rbi, Makinna Gray and Jaylyn Baker both added 1 hit and scored 3 runs, and Mikenzy Hooks, Danaejah Flowers and Emily Richardson all added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi.
Ayrika Caldwell was the winning pitcher as she tossed six innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits, while recording 15 strikeouts.
