The Elba Lady Tigers claimed their first win of the young high school softball season Thursday night, Feb. 21, with an exciting 6-4 win over Straughn. A one-out single by Jaylyn Baker sparked a 3-run first inning for the Lady Tigers, while a two-out walk to Amaysia Whitfield kept the inning alive and set the table for McKenzie Hooks, who delivered a two-run triple and later scored on a wild pitch to put Elba on top 3-0 early. Straughn took advantage of an Elba error to push across an unearned run in the bottom of the inning to pull within 3-1, but a one-out single by Zaida Williams enabled the Lady Tigers to flip the batting order in the top of the second, and when Sandrea Lindsey followed with a triple off the centerfield fence, and later stole home, Elba’s lead was up to 5-1 after just two trips to the plate. Elba freshman pitcher Mckenlie Jerkins handcuffed the Straughn batters over the game’s initial five innings as she allowed only two hits, one unearned run and recorded six strikeouts. However, Straughn bunched together three hits in the bottom of the sixth and took advantage of two Elba errors to plate three runs and chopped the Lady Tigers’ lead to 5-4. Mckenlie Jerkins beat out an infield hit and went to second on an error to open the Elba seventh, and courtesy runner Leah Faircloth raced home on a Straughn error in the infield to add an insurance run as the Lady Tigers regained command and held on to post the big 6-4 road win. Zaida Williams had 3 hits and scored 1 run to lead Elba at the plate, while McKenzie Hooks added 1 hit, scored 1 run and knocked in 2 runs; Sandrea Lindsey added 1 hit, scored 1 run and had 1 rbi; Jaylyn Baker added 1 hit and scored 1 run; and, Mckenlie Jerkins added 1 hit and got the win inside the circle as she allowed two earned runs on seven hits and recorded eight strikeouts.
