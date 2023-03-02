The Elba Lady Tigers hit on six of eight free throws in the final two minutes of the game to spark a 10-0 closing run as they rallied to defeat Red Level 55-50, to claim the championship of the Class 1A, South Region Basketball Tournament, in Montgomery.
Elba jumped out to an early 4-1 lead behind the scoring of Yada Caldwell and A’Lyric Whitfield and was still on top 8-6 with 3:01 left in the opening quarter after a Whitfield basket, but Red Level closed the stanza on a 4-1 run to carry a 10-9 lead into the second quarter. Red Level stretched its lead to 15-9 early in the quarter, but the Lady Tigers battled back and pulled even at 19-19 when Kendra Juarez scored from inside. A basket by Ana Caldwell gave Elba a 21-19 lead with seconds left. However, Red Level hit a long three-pointer just before the buzzer as it carried a 22-21 lead in at intermission.
Elba caught Red Level at 28-28 early in the third quarter on a layup by A’Lyric Whitfield and moved on top 31-28 with 1:59 left in the quarter as Whitfield continued to find her way to the basket. Red Level reused to go away; however, and hit another three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 36-34 lead with eight minutes remaining.
The two teams swapped baskets in the early minutes of the fourth quarter and Elba pulled even at 45-45 with 4:49 left on a three-point play by Ny’Asia McCollough, only to see Red Level go on a 5-0 run to take a 50-45 lead with 4:11 left on the clock. The Lady Tiger defense never backed down in the closing minutes as it shut out Red Level for the final four minutes of the game, while Elba hit on six of eight free throws in the final two minutes and closed the game with a 10-0 rally to claim the region championship 50-45.
A’Lyric Whitfield scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Elba, while Yada Caldwell added 10 points, Ny’Asia McCollough added 9 points, Ana Caldwell scored 6 points and pulled down 17 rebounds, Alayvia Stinson scored 3 points and Kendra Juarez added 2 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Cross scored 20 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 4 assists to lead Red Level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.