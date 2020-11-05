The Elba Junior High Lady Tigers competed in the Brantley Junior High Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 31, and claimed two exciting wins to bring home the tournament title. Following are highlights of both tournament wins:
Elba 23 High. Home 22 The Elba Lady Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to claim an exciting 23-22 opening round win over Highland Home. Elba trailed 14-13 heading into the final stanza, but rallied late to pull out the win. Kendra Juarez and Ayrika Caldwell both scored 6 points to lead the Lady Tigers, while A’Lyric Whitfield added 5 points. Elba (23): An. Caldwell 2, Purvis 4, Whitfield 5, Juarez 6, Ay. Caldwell 6. H.H. (22): Williams 2, Rodgers 10, Herring 1, Toles 2, Myrick 7.
Elba 44 Brantley 40 (OT) The Elba Lady Tigers outscored Brantley 10-6 in overtime to claim the tournament title. Elba carried a 28-20 lead into the final stanza, but saw a late Brantley rally force the extra period. A’Lyric Whitfield scored 22 points and connected on 8 of 10 free throws to lead the Lady Tigers, while Ayrika Caldwell added 10 points and Anna Caldwell added 4 points and 4 rebounds. Elba (44): Tinsley 4, An. Caldwell 4, Whitfield 22, Juarez 4, Ay. Caldwell 10. Brantley (40): Coleman 6, Clayton 10, Dixon 11, Richardson 6, Mount 2, Oliver 3, Nichols 2.
