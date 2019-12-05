The Elba Lady Tigers rallied from an 11-point second quarter deficit to post an exciting 55-48 win over the Georgiana Lady Panthers, last week in the semifinals of the Straughn Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament. Elba rallied from an early 8-2 deficit to grab a 9-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Nina Williams and was tied at 15-15 late in the opening stanza after a basket by Melissa Williams, but Georgiana scored late to carry an 18-15 lead into the second quarter. The Lady Tigers trailed 24-20 with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter after baskets by Breanna Sanders and Freeda Hooks. However, Georgiana’s Lexie Bess sparked a 7-0 Lady Panthers run over the next two minutes as the Lady Tigers saw the deficit grow to 31-20 with 2:09 left in the half. Elba coach Shaun Hammonds called a time out to settle down his troops, and the time out worked as Freeda Hooks and Andrya Chism sparked a late 8-1 run that cut the Georgiana lead to 32-28 at intermission. Elba’s Jaylin Baker scored from in close with 4:32 left in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers pulled even at 34-34, but Georgiana regained the lead at 37-34 on a 3-pointer by Tenasia Gordon, and the Lady Tigers trailed until the closing seconds of the quarter when Breanna Sanders scored to pull Elba even at 41-41 heading into the final stanza. Elba went on top for the first time since the first quarter early in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Freeda Hooks, only to see Georgiana retake the lead, and the Lady Panthers remained on top until a three point play by Hooks put the Lady Tigers back on top 48-46 with 3:18 left on the clock. A driving lay up by Nina Williams capped a 7-0 Elba run that enabled the Lady Tigers to extend their lead to 55-46 with 40-seconds remaining in the game, and the Lady Tigers held on to open the season with the exciting 55-48 win. Freeda Hooks scored 16 points to lead Elba, while Nina Williams added 12 and Breanna Sanders scored 11. Tenasia Gordon scored 15 points and Lexie Bess added 13 to lead the Lady Panthers. Elba (55): Baker 7, Hooks 16, N. Williams 12, M. Williams 7, Sanders 11, Chism 2. G’giana (48): Crenshaw 6, Haynes 6, Gordon 15, Marshall 4, Bess 13, McClain 3, Austin 1.
