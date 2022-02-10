The Elba Lady Tigers closed out the regular season with three big wins last week to enter post-season play with a 15-11 record.
Following is a recap of the three wins:
Elba 74 Samson 56
The Elba Lady Tigers poured in 44 second half points to pull away and claim a wild 74-56 win over Samson. A’Lyric Whitfield and Nina Williams combined to score 12 points in the opening quarter, with 10 points coming at the free-throw line. However, Samson’s Brantley Edberg got hot behind the arc and drained three three-pointers to put Samson on top 18-17 heading into the second quarter.
Kendra Juarez scored 6 points in the second quarter and Samson connected on only 3 of 9 free throws as the Lady Tigers sneaked in front 30-28, while Juarez and Whitfield combined for 14 points in the third quarter and Elba used a stingy defense to stretch its lead to 50-38. A’Lyric Whitfield scored 9 points in the fourth quarter and the Lady Tigers connected on 9 of 12 shots from the foul line as they never lost command and rolled to the impressive 74-56 win.
A’Lyric Whitfield scored 26 points and connected on 17 of 25 free throws to lead Elba, while Nina Williams added 19 and Kendra Juarez scored 16. Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were Brooke Tinsley 4, Tajah Purvis 4, Casey Williams 2, Ny’Asia McCollough 2 and Makayla Moore 1. Brantley Edberg scored 19 points and Shayla Mock added 15 to lead Samson.
Elba 53 Brantley 41
The Elba Lady Tigers survived foul problems to roll over the Brantley Lady Bulldogs 53-41, last Tuesday night in Brantley.
The Lady Tigers had one starter foul out and two other starters saddled with four fouls in the hard fought contest, but pulled ahead early and held on to claim the big road win.
Tajah Purvis scored 14 points to lead Elba, while Nina Williams added 12 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals; A’Lyric Whitfield added 12 points; and, Kendra Juarez added 8 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals.
Elba 57 Kinston 34
The Elba Lady Tigers closed out the regular season on Thursday night at home with a solid 57-34 win over the Kinston Lady Bulldogs.
A’Lyric Whitfield and Nina Williams both drained long three-pointers and combined for 14 first quarter points to help the Lady Tigers race out to a 14-3 advantage, and while Whitfield added 13 points in the second quarter, Kinston’s Kelsi Cardwell hit 5 of 7 free throws and scored 10 points to keep the Lady Bulldogs within striking distance at the half.
Cardwell scored 10 points in the third quarter in an attempt to keep Kinston close, but Elba’s Whitfield and Williams combined for 15 points in the stanza as the Lady Tigers took complete command and opened up a 51-25 lead. Elba stretched its lead to thirty points midway through the fourth quarter and coasted in with the big win.
A’Lyric Whitfield scored 29 points and Nina Williams added 16 to lead the Lady Tigers, while also scoring for Elba were Tajah Purvis 3, Alayvia Stinson 3, Brooke Tinsley 2, Ny’Asia McCollough 2, and Kendra Juarez 2. Kelsi Cardwell scored 32 points to lead Kinston.
The Lady Tigers will compete this week at the Class 2A, Area 3 Tournament, at G.W. Long.
