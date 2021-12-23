It was a busy, but not successful week for the Elba Tigers on the basketball court as they saw their losing streak reach five games with losses to Geneva 50-44, Opp 46-32 and New Brockton 54-45.
Following are recaps of last week’s action:
Geneva 50 Elba 44
The Elba Tigers opened the week’s action on Monday night at home against the Geneva Panthers and dropped a hard fought 50-44 decision.
Elba could get nothing to drop in the opening quarter and trailed 12-2 after eight minutes of play. A 3-pointer by Byron Burks woke up the Elba offense in the second quarter. However, the Tigers still trailed 20-11 at the half. Chrystyile Caldwell and Burks scored five points, apiece, in the third quarter as the Tigers cut the Panthers lead to 35-32, and while the Tigers did grab the lead midway through the final stanza, Geneva connected on 6 of 8 free throws in the quarter to hold on and hand Elba the 50-44 defeat.
Byron Burks scored 12 points and Alvin Henderson added 8 to lead Elba, while Talon Johnson scored 15 points and Noah Johnson added 14 for the Panthers.
Geneva (50): McReynolds 2, Brannon 1, T. Johnson 15, N. Johnson 14, Griffin 7, Perry 1.
Elba (44): Coleman 3, Burks 12, Marek 4, Peterson 4, Caldwell 7, Henderson 8, Daniels 6.
Opp 46 Elba 32
The Elba Tigers fell behind early and never caught up in a 46-32 road loss to the Opp Bobcats.
The Tigers managed only two baskets in the first half as Opp raced out to a 22-7 halftime advantage, and while Alvin Henderson and Zaydrian Daniels combined for nine points in the third quarter to wake up the Tigers offense, the deficit was simply too much to overcome as Elba saw its losing streak reach four games.
Zaydrian Daniels score 12 points and Alvin Henderson added 9 to lead Elba, while AJ Coleman scored 13 and Terry Davis added 11 for the Bobcats.
Opp (46): J. Hill 3, Z. Hill 2, Coleman 13, Davis 11, Mount 9, Jennings 2, Stoudemire 6.
Elba (32): Burks 7, Marek 2, Peterson 2, Henderson 9, Daniels 12.
New Brockton 54 Elba 45
The Elba Tigers opened up an 11-point second quarter lead and were still on top by nine points in the third quarter, but couldn’t hold off a determined New Brockton rally as they lost to the Gamecocks 54-45, at New Brockton.
New Brockton took advantage of early Elba turnovers and the shooting of Matt Smith to open up an early 8-4 lead, but the Tigers rallied late and when Jordan Marek hit a short jumper late in the stanza Elba managed to sneak ahead 10-9.
The Tigers came out on fire in the second quarter and sparked by Kimdarius Hill and Byron Burks went on a 12-2 run to open up a 22-11 advantage. The Gamecocks rallied in the closing minutes of the half to pull within 22-17, and cut the Elba lead to 22-19 early in the third quarter on a basket by Baylon Foster.
The Tigers stretched their lead to 28-19 with 5:51 left in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Alvin Henderson, but the Gamecocks battled back and when Yassiah Rosseau drained a 3-pointer from the quarter in the closing seconds of the stanza New Brockton found itself on top 37-34.
Elba pulled even at 40-40 with 4:53 left on the clock on a driving layup by JT Coleman; however, the Gamecocks quickly regained the lead on a basket by Foster, and upped their lead to 45-40 with 3:36 left on a 3-pointer by Anthony Silar. A 3-pointer by Elba’s Alvin Henderson with 1:36 remaining pulled the Tigers within 46-45, but New Brockton went 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the closing minute to pull away and seal the win.
Alvin Henderson scored 14 points and Kimdarius Hill added 11 to lead Elba, while Matt Smith and Anthony Silar both scored 16 points for the Gamecocks.
N.B. (54): Brown 2, Foster 10, Smith 16, McNabb 7, Silar 16, Rosseau 43.
Elba (45): Hill 11, Coleman 4, Burks 6, Marek 6, Peterson 2, Henderson 14, Daniels 4.
