The Pea River League youth football season continued last Saturday, Oct. 2, with all three age divisions [Mini Mite, Termite, and Pee Wee] in action.
Elba hosted Goshen at Tiger Stadium for ‘week two’ action. Only the Mini Mite Tigers added a win for the Elba teams.
The Elba Mini Mites moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 34-2 win over Goshen, which now has an 0-2 record. The Elba Termite team moved to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 36-0 loss to Goshen last weekend [Goshen moved to 2-0 overall], and the Elba Pee Wee team is still looking for its first win of the 2021 season after falling 22-0 to Goshen [1-1 record].
The Zion Chapel teams hosted Ariton last Saturday, and the Ariton youth claimed wins in all three age divisions. The Zion Chapel Mini Mites [0-2] lost 38-6 to Ariton [1-1], the Zion Chapel Termites [0-2] lost 36-0 to Ariton [2-0], and the Zion Chapel Pee Wee Rebels [0-2] lost 30-0 to Ariton [2-0].
The New Brockton youth teams had mixed results last Saturday when the Gamecocks played Skipperville. The [0-2] New Brockton Mini Mites lost to 24-6 to Skipperville [2-0], and the [0-2] New Brockton Termites lost to Skipperville [1-1]; but, the New Brockton Pee Wee team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 22-0 win over Skipperville [0-2].
Also, part of the Pea River league, the youth teams from Opp and Daleville met on the gridiron last Saturday. Daleville [2-0] won in the Mini Mite game 40-0 over Opp [1-1] and in the Termites game 48-0 [Daleville Termites are 2-0 while Opp is now 0-2 on the season]. The Opp Pee Wee team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-0 win over Daleville [1-1 record].
This Saturday, Oct. 9, the Elba youth football teams will host Skipperville [at Tiger Stadium in Elba], Zion Chapel will travel to Goshen, New Brockton will travel to Opp, and Daleville will travel to Ariton. Games begin at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
