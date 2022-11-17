The Elba Parks and Recreation’s youth football and cheerleading teams completed a successful 2022 season last Saturday, Nov. 12, in New Brockton.
The Mini Mites, Termites, and Pee Wee football teams all competed in the Super Bowl event while the cheerleaders for each age division also competed in the 2022 Pea River Football League cheer competition. All events were hosted this year by the New Brockton Recreation program.
The Elba Mini Mites won their playoff game Saturday morning by defeating New Brockton. This secured the Elba team a spot in the Super Bowl championship game for the Mini Mites age group. The Elba Mini Mites would go on to win the championship Saturday evening by defeating the Mini Mites team from Opp.
Also, during this time, the Elba Mini Mites cheerleaders placed 2nd in the cheer competition Saturday night.
The Elba Termites advanced to the championship game also Saturday night. The Termites defeated Skipperville in the playoff game Saturday afternoon but fell to Opp in the championship game to claim the runner up trophy.
The Elba Pee Wee team concluded a successful season Saturday when it lost the playoff game to the Pee Wee team from Opp.
Greg Hanchey, Elba Parks and Recreation director, said it was a great football season for the youth of Elba. He said he was proud of all the youngsters that participated in both football and cheer.
Also, Hanchey thanked all the coaches that volunteer their time to help teach these sports to Elba’s youth and provide positive guidance through the city’s recreational programs.
Registration now is underway for the youth basketball season in Elba. Online registration can be completed at Elba.recdesk.com
Youth basketball through the Elba Parks and Recreation is for children ages 7-12. For more information, call the Elba Rec Dept. at (334) 897-6833 or email: recreation@elbaal.gov
Deadline to register for basketball is Wednesday, Nov. 30th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.