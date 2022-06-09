Elba Parks and Recreation employees were busy at work earlier this week preparing fields at Hawkins-Williams Park for the Dixie Youth Baseball 10U and 12U tourneys set to begin Thursday afternoon in Elba. Elba will be hosting both local district tourneys for Division II with 13 different teams combined set to compete. Above, the employees are shown placing a portable pitching mound on the field. After Elba was asked to host both tournaments at Hawkins-Williams Park, Elba Parks and Rec grounds/facilities manager Adam Spicer constructed to portable pitching mounds to accommodate the events.