The Elba Parks and Recreation hosted its Dixie Youth Baseball District Tournament for 8U Boys, beginning Thursday night, June 10, and continuing through Monday night, June 14, at Hawkins-Williams Park in Elba.
This tournament was a seven-team event, with double elimination rules. All-Star teams competing in this district tournament were from Elba, Kinston, New Brockton, Geneva, Eufaula, Hartford, and Slocomb.
“This was a great tournament for us,” said Elba Parks and Recreation director Greg Hanchey. “We had lots of positive feedback on the condition of our fields and our facilities. That was satisfying, to say the least.”
Not only did the parks and recreation staff deal with normal conditions of preparing the fields before and after each game throughout the tournament, but spotty rain showers also threw in extra curve balls at times. Despite that, Hanchey said his parks and recreation crew handled the conditions well, and they got the fields ready to play as quickly as possible each day.
The tournament concluded Tuesday night of this week with the Geneva and Eufaula all-star teams playing a tie-break game to decide which one would qualify as the tournament runner up. The game had not been decided as of press time this week, but the winner would advance to the state tournament.
The tournament champion was the all-star team from Hartford. They were crowned as champions Monday night following a win over Geneva. Hartford went undefeated (5-0) in the tournament to claim the championship and advance to the state 8U tournament.
“We were honored to host this tournament,” Hanchey said. “It brought lots of traffic into our city and to our park. We have enjoyed it, and we congratulate all the teams on their successful baseball seasons.”
