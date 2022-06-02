The Elba Parks and Recreation is busy this week preparing to host two Dixie Youth baseball District Tournaments.
Elba will host the Boys 10U and Boys 12U District Tournaments, beginning Thursday, June 9th. Both tournaments will be held at Hawkins-Williams Park in Elba.
Elba Parks and Recreation director Greg Hanchey said it is an honor for Elba to be asked to host both district tournaments, and he anticipates lots of visitors coming to the city throughout the duration of the events. He said it should have a positive economic impact for Elba.
