The Elba Parks and Recreation Department hosted its “Commit to Health” 5K Run/Walk last Saturday morning, March 14, in downtown Elba. A dozen runners/walkers (shown above) participated in this early morning event, which took them on a journey through a portion of downtown and up on the levee as their course for the event. The weather was perfect for the run. The overall winner was Lain McCollough (shown right). He is the son of Lance and Kelly McCollough of Opp, Ala., and the grandson of Mickey McCollough of Elba. Lain is an avid 5K runner and has a goal to run a 5K in every U.S. state one day. While McCollough was the overall winner last Saturday, awards were presented as well to the top runners/walkers in each age division. Each participant also received an event t-shirt. Elba Rec’s Commit to Health 5K was made possible via a grant the department received to help promote healthy living within the community. Last month, the Rec department hosted a healthy living nutrition expo on the square, which presented many ideas to participants on how to cook and eat in a more healthy manner. The Elba Rec Department hopes to host more events like this in the future.
Elba Parks and Recreation hosts Commit to Health 5K Run / Walk
