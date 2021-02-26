THE ELBA PARKS AND RECREATION’S 5/6 YEAR OLD BASKETBALL TEAM recently completed its 2021 season. Many of these youngsters were playing the game competitively for the first time. They split into two teams each game and played one another at the Elba Elementary School gym. Elba Parks and Recreation director Greg Hanchey said it was a great opportunity for the “little guys” to learn about the sport while also having fun. Those pictured above include: (kneeling, l to r) Colton Dye, Jace Poole, La’Darius Lockett, A.J. Harrelson, and Coach Jason Mitchell; (standing, l to r) Kip Brunson, Jack Burk, Ayden Foster, Antonio Hill, and Jacen Mitchell.
Elba Parks and Recreation will be hosting a District Basketball Tournament this weekend at Elba High School. Following the conclusion of this event, the 10U Boys team, and 12U boys and girls rec teams will be featured in the paper.
