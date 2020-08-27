Coach Sieving at QB meeting

In the photo, Coach Marc Sieving addresses members in attendance for the first Elba Quarterback Club 'gameday' lunch meeting this football season held last Friday, Aug. 21, at the Elba Country Club. Meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. each Friday, and the Country Club offers its full menu for lunch.

The Elba Quarterback Club held its first Friday lunch meeting of the football season for members Friday, Aug. 21 at the Elba Country Club. The Friday lunch meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. each Friday, and are open to all members of the Elba Quarterback Club. Head Football Coach Marc Sieving provides updates and insights from the football program each week. There also will be a guest speaker each Friday. Last Friday, Coach Sieving told the 20+ members in attendance for the Daleville game meeting that beginning this week he would have some players of the week to recognize along with him for the meeting. Theses would be players that excelled in some manner the week prior to earn the player of the week honors. Also speaking during last week’s meeting was Elba's Defensive Coordinator William Moguel. He said he has a good group of guys that have been working hard to prepare for the season, and he was excited to see how the defense would pair up against Daleville in the game. They did pretty well tossing a shut-out on Daleville in Elba’s 50-0 win along with four forced turnovers. Sieving said the players and coaches had worked really hard, despite all the challenges COVID-19 has presented, to prepare to play football. He said the coaches and players were all super excited to kick off the season at home against Daleville. The coach thanked those in attendance for coming to the quarterback club Friday lunch meeting. He said he hoped to continue to see the members every Friday and that the attendance would only increase as the season rolls along. Anyone interested in joining the Elba Quarterback Club can contact Denise Sauls, president, or Kelly Shehee, vice president. Individual memberships are $25 and family memberships are $50. This includes your attendance to the Friday meetings during football season and an Elba Quarterback Club decal. The Elba Country Club offers its full menu to those eating lunch for the QB Club meetings. The Friday, Aug. 28, gameday meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. and the coach will reflect on last week’s win over Daleville and speak a little on this week’s expectations as the Tigers travel to Opp to take on the Bobcats. Tickets must be purchased in advance to attend this game. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

