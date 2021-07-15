Elba Tiger Supporters,
Your Elba Tiger Football Team has been working very hard this summer and we are looking forward to representing Elba on the gridiron this fall. We look forward to seeing you at Tiger Stadium supporting these young men. I’m excited to announce the addition of the Elba Tiger Quarter Back Club this season. Each game day members are invited to join us for an exciting meeting at the Elba Country Club. A lunch menu will be available beginning at 11:30 with a brief program to conclude at 12:30. The program itinerary consists of a guest speaker followed by Coach Sieving sharing highlights of the previous weeks, as well as previews of the upcoming game. Players of the week will also be in attendance. Please consider joining us in rallying our community together and supporting our Tigers for their hard work and dedication. There will also be a college pick em contest for entertainment.
Membership to the Quarter Back club gives you admission to our weekly meetings along with Elba QB decals, membership roster in football program, and exclusive locker room chatter. All proceeds will be used to enhance the Elba Tiger football program, to include: weight room improvements, “Home of the Elba Tigers” stadium sign, film tower for practice field, and much more. An additional opportunity to advertise your business is also available. You may purchase individualized canvas banners to be displayed on the end zone fence, with the opportunity to renew each year. There will be opportunities for members to volunteer and support fundraisers throughout the year. We look forward to seeing you at our first QB Club meeting Friday August 20, 2021 11:30 at the Elba Country Club.
Thank you for your support and as always “It’s Great to Be an Elba Tiger”!
Marc Sieving, Head Football Coach
Phone: (334) 389-4010; School: (334) 897-2266
Elba Quarterback Club Officers: President - Denise Sauls, and Vice President - Kelly Shehee
- Individual membership $25
- Family membership $50
- 3’ x 5’ canvas banner $50 (Business)
- Friends and Family Sign $25 (name on sign at stadium entrance) NEW
Mail attached form and payment to :
Elba High School
371 Tiger Drive
Elba, AL 36323
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.