The Elba Recreation’s youth football teams opened the season last Saturday, Sept. 14, in New Brockton. All three teams from Elba posted big wins to open the season. The Elba Mini Mites won 36-6, the Elba Termites (pictured above) won 34-0, and the Elba Pee Wee team won 53-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.