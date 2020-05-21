Due to continuing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elba Parks and Recreation made the decision late last week to cancel the 2020 youth baseball and softball seasons. “Since the outbreak of the virus, we maintained the hope of having a season,” Elba Parks and Recreation director Greg Hanchey said. “Our desire was for the kids to experience a certain degree of normalcy. However, because of a number of key factors, we are cancelling our season.” One main factor that led to the decision, according to Hanchey, was a lack of continued interest now because of the COVID-19 issue. He said the rec department had reached out to coaches recently to see if they still had enough interest from their players to still have a season if the state lifted public health safety order to allow for it. “We only had enough still willing to play to have about half of the number of teams we would have fielded,” Hanchey said. “There just was not enough interest any longer, and there were some coaching issues that had arisen as well.” Hanchey said the sharing of equipment that exists with baseball and softball was going to be an issue as well. “Making such a decision is not easy, especially when a particular sport personally tugs at your heart,” he said. “There still are no guidelines in place to allow for the playing of the sport, and the number of [COVID-19] cases are still going up in Coffee County.” Hanchey said the Elba Parks and Recreation is asking parents that paid registration fees to consider applying the fee to the next sport played. He said anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Elba Rec Department at (334) 897-6833. “We will remain optimistic knowing that better days are ahead!” Hanchey said.

