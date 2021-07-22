The Elba Tigers were represented this week at the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s [AHSAA] All-Star golf competition by Coach Mark Wicker and student Peyton McCart.
Wicker coached the South team for the AHSAA All-Star Week golf competition while Peyton McCart played for the South team.
It was a rain-shortened event for the golf competition with the North team coming out on top.
Wicker coached the Tigers to the AHSAA state championship in May for Class 1A/2A boys. McCart was a vital part of that championship team with his productivity during the season leading to his being named a part of the South All-Star team.
