Jason Ballard of Elba will be competing this weekend in the United States Powerlifting Association Nationals event in San Antonio, Texas. Ballard trains at Mike’s Gym in Elba. The nationals event will be live-streamed. Ballard competes in the Master 40-44 year old 125 kilo class in Bench Press and Deadlift. This will be only his second ever competition, with the first one being Bending the Bar in Crestview, Fla. in February. During that event, he set state records in the squat, bench, deadlift and total, as well as, qualifying for Nationals. If Ballard is able to lift at Nationals what he has during training, he will qualify for IPL Worlds in Coventry, England this November. So far, there are 95 other lifters, 96 including himself set to compete this upcoming weekend at nationals. Pictured above with Ballard is his mother, Shirley Ballard.
