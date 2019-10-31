The Elba Tigers scored on their first three possessions to grab a 20-0 first quarter lead and never looked back Friday night to claim a big 40-6 region win over the McKenzie Tigers, at McKenzie. Elba began its first offensive series of the game at the McKenzie 11-yardline after the Tigers Chrystyile Caldwell took the ball away from a McKenzie runner and returned the fumble 17 yards. Two plays later Colin Harrison scored on a 5-yard burst up the middle, and Iverson Lane added the extra point as Elba moved on top 7-0 with 10:24 remaining in the opening quarter. Elba began its next series at the McKenzie 46-yardline after a high snap on a punt attempt was recovered by the Tigers Paxton Wise, and this time it took the Tigers only one play to reach the endzone as Collin Harrison took a handoff and raced 46 yards up the middle for his second touchdown of the game. Lane’s extra point was true, and with 8:00 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 14-0. Elba began its third possession of the night at its own 47-yardline following a McKenzie punt and the Tigers overcame a second down penalty to march 53 yards in four plays to get back into the endzone. The score came on a 28-yard dash by Brandon Epps, and while the extra point try failed, the Tigers were on top 20-0 with 2:20 still left in the first quarter. McKenzie put the ball in play at its own 15-yardline to begin its ensuing possession and stunned the Tigers as it went 85 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard. A 15-yard pass from Weston Keeney to Adarius Davison on third down and five kept the drive alive early, while the same duo combined for the score when Keeney fired a strike to Davison, and the speedy receiver broke a tackle and rambled 42 yards for a touchdown. A bad snap foiled the extra point try, but with 11:45 left in the second quarter McKenzie had cut the Tigers lead to 20-6. The two region rivals swapped turnovers on their next possessions, with Elba winding up with the ball at its own 30-yardline after a fumble recovery by Collin Sauls. Three plays later Collin Harrison broke loose on a 53-yard touchdown scamper for his third score of the half, and Iverson Lane booted the extra point to push the Tigers lead to 27-6 with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter. The Elba defense scored the next points of the game as Dezmion Roberson stepped in front of a McKenzie receiver to pick off a pass and returned the interception 38 yards for a Tiger touchdown. Lane’s extra point try was successful, and with 3:40 left in the half the Tigers lead was up to 34-6. Elba fumbled the ball away on two of its three offensive series in the second half, but did manage to hold onto the ball on its second possession and drove 51 yards in six plays to score its final points of the night. Collin Harrison and Brandon Epps took turns running the ball early in the drive, while Iverson Lane got the call on then final three plays and responded with three carries for 39 yards, including a 9-yatd touchdown run, as the Tigers put the finishing touches on the 40-6 region win. Collin Harrison rushed for 177 yards on 10 carries and scored 3 touchdowns to lead Elba, while Iverson Lane added 63 yards and one td on seven carries and Brandon Epps added 32 yards and one td on just two carries. Jaquez Prince completed 2 of 4 passes for 49 yards, with Chrystyile Caldwell pulling on one pass for 15 yards and Seth Ware pulling in one catch for 34 yards. Jakarrie McPherson rushed for 55 yards on 16 carries to lead McKenzie, while Weston Keeney completed 4 of 6 passes for 77 yards and one td.
