Christmas came early for Elba Tiger football standout Chrystyile Caldwell last Thursday afternoon in front of his family, friends, fans and coaches when he held a signing ceremony to accept a football scholarship to the University of South Alabama, in Mobile.
Caldwell, who will make it official this week while in Mobile to compete in the AHSAA annual North-South high school all-star game, stated he wanted to hold the early-signing to share the experience with those in his hometown.
“This is like celebrating a birthday,” said Caldwell, “and I wanted to share this special day with so many people that have meant so much to me. I am excited to sign to attend South Alabama, and am also excited to share this moment with so many of my family, friends, teammates, coaches and supporters. I want to thank so many people for showing up, especially my grand-father, who is the Dad I never had and has always been there to help me, and of course my Mom, who always did whatever it took to make sure I was able to grow into a man and did her best to give me everything I needed to be successful in everything I did. All of this despite being a single Mom.”
Elba Tiger head coach Marc Sieving told the large gathering “I could stand here and impress you with his statistics and tell you what an outstanding football player he is and will be in college, but I believe it is more important to tell you the impact he has had on our program and the players in the program, and the impact his family, friends, coaches and supporters have had on him. This is an exciting day and one that he wanted to share with all of you.”
“I have no regrets in my decision to attend South Alabama,” added Caldwell. “I feel I made the right decision for me. I have been committed to South Alabama for a long time, and while I could have changed my commitment and signed with other colleges, I knew all along this was where I was going. There are a lot of good things happening at South Alabama in its program and I wanted to be a part of it.”
