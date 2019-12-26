Elba Tiger football standout Dezmion Roberson made his plans for his future on the gridiron official last week when he signed a scholarship to attend Western Kentucky University, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Roberson, rated a 3 Star recruit, is a 6-3, 200 pound, linebacker, and also drew interest from Troy, UAB, Middle Tennessee and Samford, but chose to sign with the Hilltoppers, and will report to the team in January as an early-enrollee. “Western Kentucky is a great place and has a really good football program,” stated Roberson. “It is family oriented and that was what I was looking for in a football team and a college. I really like their coaching staff. Coach (Tyson) Helton is the head coach and he seems more like a father than just a head coach. His goal is to teach you to develop into the man you will be for the rest of your life and not just as a football player. The campus is lovely, the town is not too big, and I really feel like I won’t be leaving home. It reminds me of Elba, and that is good.” Elba Tiger coach Glen Johnson stated, “Dez was a tremendous high school football player and will be a solid player at the next level. He is a great kid and a hard worker, and that will help carry him to success in college. He has been a leader for our program both on and off the field, and was like a coach on the field and made all the calls on defense. He is a relentless defender and loves the game.” Roberson led the Tigers as a senior with 149 tackles, including 62 solo tackles, seven tackles for losses, six quarterback sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, and also had a tackle for a safety. As a wide receiver, he caught 10 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns. Western Kentucky is a member of Conference USA and this season posted an 8-4 record, 6-2 in the conference, and earned a berth in the ServPro First Responders Bowl. Coach Tyson Helton was named the conference ‘Coach of the Year,’ and in the early signing period the Hilltoppers signed 15 players, including 9 early enrollees, 9 high school players, 6 junior college players, and signed players from 10 different states. Next season’s schedule includes games against Louisville, UAB, Army, Arkansas and Southern Miss.
