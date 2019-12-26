DEZMION ROBERSON NOW A HILLTOPPER.... Elba Tiger Dezmion Roberson made it official last week that he would continue his football career at Western Kentucky, at an official signing ceremony at the Elba High Media Center. Taking part in the ceremony were (seated) Terrell Roberson, Dezmion Roberson, Lydia Roberson, (standing, l-r) Jason Tucker, asst. principal; Johnny Dyess, asst. coach; Glen Johnson, head coach; Wiilliam Moguel, asst. coach; Austin Johnson, asst. coach; Chris Moseley; Supt.; and Wynn Grimes, principal.

(Photo by BC Sports Photography)