The Elba Tigers traveled to Goshen last Monday afternoon and enjoyed the short trip as the Tigers posted a 5-4 win and the JV Tigers claimed a 10-6 win to sweep the two road games.
Following is a recap of both wins:
The Elba Tigers jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and held on to claim an exciting 5-4 win over the Goshen Eagles.
Carson Wise reached on a walk to ignite the first inning fireworks, moved over to second on a fielder’s choice and reached third following a single by Whit Shehee. Paxton Wise walked to load the bases, with Carson Wise and Shehee both scoring on passed balls and Paxton Wise scoring on an rbi single by Collin Arnold as Elba jumped on top 3-0.
The Tigers added two more runs in the top of the fifth to push their early lead to 5-0. Brayden Johnson reached on an error to lead off the inning, while Brady Johnson reached on a walk to put Tigers on first and second. Ty Sieving followed with a single and Brayden Johnson scored on an Eagle error, while Brady Johnson later scored on a fielder’s choice as the Tigers appeared to be in command.
Goshen plated three runs in the third thanks to a double, a triple and three Elba errors, then added one run in the fifth on only one hit to close within 5-4.
Elba’s Paxton Wise came to the mound in relief in the sixth and put an end to any more Eagle comeback hopes as he pitched two innings and allowed no hits, while striking out four.
Whit Shehee had 2 hits, scored 1 run and collected 1 rbi to lead Elba at the plate, while Collin Arnold added 1 hit and scored 1 run, and Ty Sieving added 1 hit. Collin Sauls was the winning pitcher as he tossed five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits, while striking out nine Eagle batters.
(Junior Varsity)
The Elba Tigers scored five runs in each of the first two innings to put 10 early runs on the scoreboard and made it hold up in a 10-6 road win over the Goshen Eagles.
Trace Grantham and Jordan Hammonds both had 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 1 rbi to lead the Tigers at the plate, while Jay Wilson added 1 hit and scored 2 runs, and Jaden Baker scored 2 runs. Jay Wilson was the winning pitcher as he tossed two innings and allowed three hits, four walks, four earned runs and struck out five. Cole Shehee also pitched two innings and allowed one hit, with four strikeouts.
