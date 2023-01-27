Elba Parks and Recreation hosted Kinston last Saturday, Jan. 21, for boys and girls action in the 8U, 10U and 12U age divisions. The 8U games were held at the elementary gymnasium while the 10U and 12U games were held at the high school gymnasium. Above, Kinston’s Parker Weeks (12) jumps to try and block a shot by Elba’s Powell Bane (24) in the first of two 12U boys games. Also pictured for Kinston is Jackson Cowen (2). Elba and Kinston split the two 12U boys games with Kinston winning the first and Elba coming out on top in the second game.
Elba teams host Kinston in recreation league basketball action
Latest News
- Enterprise lawyer James Tarbox appointed as District Attorney for 12th Judicial Circuit
- Elba High School ACAP team makes presentation during BOE meeting
- Elba JV Tigers push season record to 14-1
- Elba teams host Kinston in recreation league basketball action
- Evergreen Cemetery Board of Directors: Seeking Bids for Lawn Care & Maintenance
- Invitation for Bids - The Housing Authority of the City of Elba, Alabama
- Brainstorms for 1/26/2023
- Alex Wright donates NFL rookie season jersey to Elba High School for display
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba manufacturer teams with Elba Public Library to support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Coffee County
- Elba native Dr. Henry Terry honored at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event held Sunday in Enterprise
- Scott Byrd sworn-in as Coffee County Sheriff
- Woodham takes office as Coffee County Coroner
- JL Johnson
- Barbara McGuire,
- Judith Norene Reeves
- Jeane Gulley
- Public Notice - Vehicle to be Sold at Auction
- Elba Tigers split games against Houston County and Florala
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.