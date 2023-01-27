Elba vs Kinston in rec league

Elba Parks and Recreation hosted Kinston last Saturday, Jan. 21, for boys and girls action in the 8U, 10U and 12U age divisions. The 8U games were held at the elementary gymnasium while the 10U and 12U games were held at the high school gymnasium. Above, Kinston’s Parker Weeks (12) jumps to try and block a shot by Elba’s Powell Bane (24) in the first of two 12U boys games. Also pictured for Kinston is Jackson Cowen (2). Elba and Kinston split the two 12U boys games with Kinston winning the first and Elba coming out on top in the second game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.