The Elba Tigers raced out to a lopsided 48-0 halftime lead and coasted in with a 48-12 region win over the Zion Chapel Rebels, Friday night at Green Memorial Stadium, at Jack.
Elba received the opening kickoff and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as the Tigers went 52 yards in three plays to reach the endzone. JT Coleman rushed for 44 yards on two carries and scored the Tiger touchdown on an 8-yard dash, while Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point to put Elba on top 7-0 with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter.
Elba began its next possession at the Zion Chapel 41-yardline after a short punt and again needed three plays to reach paydirt. The score came on a 32-yard touchdown toss from Brayden Johnson to Chrystyile Caldwell, and Wisecup again added the extra-point to push the Tigers lead to 14-0 with 8:22 left in the quarter.
Elba started its third offensive series at its own 18-yardline after another Rebel punt and this time needed four plays to cover the 82 yards to the endzone. A 62-yard pass completion from Johnson to Peyton McCart was a big play in the long scoring drive, while the touchdown came on a 15-yard gallop by Chrystyile Caldwell. Wisecup’s extra-point was successful, and with 6:07 left in the opening quarter the Tigers were already in command with a 21-0 lead.
Elba punted on its next possession after being backed up by a major distance penalty, but regained possession at its own 32-yardline on a pass interception by Peyton McCart, and went 68 yards in three plays to add to its lead. The score came on a 60-yard sprint down the sidelines by Chrystyile Caldwell, and while the extra-point try failed, the Tigers were on top 27-0 with 11:02 remaining in the second quarter.
Elba’s Kyle Smith recovered a Rebel fumble near midfield on the game’s ensuing possession and this time the Tigers went 60 yards in three plays to get back into the endzone. A 48-yard pass from Brayden Johnson to Peyton McCart was a key play in the scoring drive, with the touchdown coming on a 4-yard blast up the middle by Alvin Henderson. Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 8:39 left in the quarter the Tigers owned a 34-0 advantage.
Elba’s Kimdarius Hill scooped up a Rebel fumble and returne d it 26 yards to the Zion Chapel 9-yardline to set up the next Tiger touchdown, which came on the first play of the possession on a 9-yard run by Brayden Johnson. Alex Wisecup added the extra-point as Elba’s lead grew to 34-0 with 7:36 remaining in the half.
The Tiger defense got in on the scoring on the game’s ensuing offensive series when Elba’s Byron Burks stepped in front of a Rebel pass and returned the interception 65 yards for a score. Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 3:25 left in the half the Tigers lead had ballooned to 48-0.
Zion Chapel got on the scoreboard with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter when Jackson Adcock scooped up an Elba fumble and rambled 33 yards for a touchdown, and the Rebels added a late score with 3:18 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Bradon Grantham, but it was way too little, way too late, as Elba easily held on for the 48-12 region win on the road.
