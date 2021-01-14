The Elba Tigers saw a determined fourth quarter rally bog down at the foul line as they hit only 3 of 8 free throws in the final stanza in a 50-41 area loss to the Zion Chapel Rebels, Friday night at Enterprise State Community College.
The Rebels Bryce Watson poured in nine first quarter points as Zion Chapel raced out to an early 15-3 lead, and while the Tigers Jacquez Prince did wake up the Elba offense in the second quarter with seven points, the Rebels never lost command and carried a 24-14 lead in at intermission.
Watson added seven points in the third quarter as Zion Chapel stretched its lead to 38-24. However, the Tigers battled until the final horn as Prince added a pair of 3-pointers to spark a Tiger rally that fell short as they hit only 3 of 8 fourth quarter free throws, while the Rebels connected on 8 of 11 free throw opportunities.
Jacquez Prince scored 18 points and Chrystyile Caldwell added 10, while Bryce Watson poured in 22 points and Joshua Finger added 11 for the Rebels.
Z.C. (50): Watson 22, Finger 11, Horstman 5, Adair 1, Kelley 5, McDaniel 4, Boothe 2.
Elba (41): Hill 7, Burks 1, Harrison 4, Prince 18, Coleman 1, Caldwell 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.