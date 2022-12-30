The Elba Tigers got back on the winning track last week with two home court wins to close the pre-holiday portion of the schedule with an 8-6 record.
Following is a recap of both wins:
Elba 45 Wicksburg 43
The Elba Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak with a wild 45-43 win over the Wicksburg Panthers, last Monday night at the Tiger gym.
Elba came out misfiring from all over the court in the opening quarter and could only watch as Wicksburg jumped out to a 13-2 lead. Taylon Purvis brought the Tigers back to life late in the quarter with a pair of long three-pointers, and when Cameron Gray scored on a breakaway lay-up just before the buzzer the Tigers had pulled within 13-10.
Elba pulled even at 16-16 midway through the second quarter on a basket by Cameron Gray and the teams swapped buckets for most of the stanza until the Panthers scored late to carry a 21-19 lead in at the half.
A three-pointer by Ty Sieving sparked 6-0 run as the Tigers grabbed a 25-21 lead early in the third quarter, but Wicksburg battled back to regain the lead at 26-25 with 2:32 left in the quarter and owned a slim 31-30 lead heading into the final stanza.
Elba moved back in front 33-31 early in the fourth quarter on a three-pointer by Jacob Watkins, and led by the inside scoring of Jamal Siler stretched its lead to 38-31 midway through the stanza. The Tigers took their biggest lead of the game at 41-32 on a Cameron Gray three-pointer, but Elba’s attempt to run time off the clock only resulted in Tiger turnovers as Wicksburg went on a 7-0 run to pull within 41-39. Jamal Siler scored inside and later hit two free throws to push the Tigers lead to 45-39. However, the Panthers never quit and cut the lead to 45-43 with 22 seconds left on the clock, and Elba survived when two last-second three-point shots missed the mark.
Cameron Gray scored 15 points and Jamal Siler added 13 to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Taylon Purvis 9, Ty Sieving 3, Jacob Watkins 3, and Brayden Johnson 2. Gabe Glovers scored 16 points and Garrison Guy added 12 for Wicksburg.
Elba 47 New Brockton 40
The Elba Tigers closed the game on a 10-2 run to post an exciting 47-40 win over the New Brockton Gamecocks, last Tuesday night at the Tiger gym.
New Brockton came out ready to play and behind the play of Baylon Foster jumped out to a 9-2 lead midway through the opening quarter. A three-pointer by the Tigers JT Coleman slowed the early Gamecock rally, and when Cody Gray hit a three-pointer with 1:59 left in the stanza Elba had pulled even at 9-9. The Tigers trailed 14-12 early in the second quarter after a three-pointer by the Gamecocks Yassiah Rousseau and were still behind 18-15 midway through the stanza, but rallied behind the scoring of Jacob Watkins and Jamal Siler to grab a 22-18 lead late in the half, and carried a 24-20 lead in at intermission.
Elba came out firing away from behind the arc in the third quarter and after baskets by JT Coleman and Cody Gray opened up a 30-22 lead with 3:13 left in the quarter. New Brockton made only one field goal in the quarter, but connected on 7 of 10 free throws to stay within striking distance, and then scored early in the fourth quarter to cut the Elba lead to 33-31 and caught the Tigers at 35-35 with 6:37 remaining in the game. New Brockton eased ahead 38-37 with 4:48 left on a basket by Yassiah Rousseau, but Jacob Watkins sparked a late Tiger rally, and despite hitting only 4 of 10 free throws in the final four minutes, Elba held on for the 47-40 win.
Cody Gray and JT Coleman scored 12 points apiece to lead Elba, while also scoring for the Tigers were Taylon Purvis 8, Jacob Watkins 7, Jamal Siler 7 and Ty Sieving 1. Scoring for the Gamecocks Yassiah Rousseau 15, Baylon Foster 13, Anthony Silar 8, Hunter White 2 and Preston Bourne 2.
