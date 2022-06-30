The Elba Tigers continued their summer workouts last week on the football practice field and despite near record high temperatures never missed a beat as they remained focused on individual and team improvement in four days of work.
“We have been working out in the morning all summer, which really pays dividends when the weather gets hot,” said Tigers head coach Marc Sieving. “We make sure the players get plenty of water and hydration fluids, and take a few extra breaks between periods, but there is no decrease in effort when they are at work and last week just showed how dedicated and determined all the players are to being the best they can be when the upcoming season kicks off in late August.”
Coach Sieving, entering his third season at the Elba helm, stated the players had been going to camps and getting individual attention during the summer workouts.
“We had nine linemen attend a camp at South Alabama and it helped the entire group grow up and gain a sense of team work, and we have other players attend position camps in which they got individual attention from some of the best college coaches in the nation. We work four days a week on the practice field and in the weight room, and even when we are down in numbers due to players attending basketball play dates the players that stay work hard and get after each other. It is encouraging to watch this group of young men come to workouts and give it everything they have every minute, despite the heat. We as coaches appreciate the efforts and dedication of the players and we get excited watching the players work.”
The players and coaches will get a short break early in July to give them a chance to refuel and enjoy time away from the field. However, after that Coach Sieving reported it will be right back to work.
“We will change some things up a little when we get back from the holiday break and will have the entire team here every day,” added Sieving. “We will attend two seven-on-seven camps in July and while we are obviously not a passing team, we do throw the ball and need to be able to be successful when we do. The camps will give the quarterbacks and receivers a chance to work on their skills, and at the same time it will allow the defensive backs and linebackers to work on pass defense. We won’t run a single play out of our single wing and won’t run the ball, but we will get after our opponents and try to take the next step toward being a better player and a better team.”
