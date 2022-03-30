The Elba Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings and then pushed across the winning run on a walk-off bases loaded infield hit by Collin Arnold in the bottom of the tenth to surprise the New Brockton Gamecocks 15-14, last Monday night in Elba.
New Brockton combined six hits, including doubles by Kaden Cupp and Jackson Lawson, with two errors to jump out to an early 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, Elba showed it had come to play as the Tigers plated two runs in the bottom of the frame on a two-run single by Paxton Wise to cut the deficit to 7-2.
The Tigers continued their comeback in the second and scored five runs to pull even at 7-7. Two walks and an infield hit by Carson Wise loaded the bases with no outs in the early explosion, while Ty Sieving had an rbi single and the Tigers took advantage of a wild pitch and three New Brockton errors to pull even on the scoreboard.
The Gamecocks used an rbi single by Jackson Lawson, a two-run double by Kaden Cupp and an rbi double by Drew Cashin to regain the lead at 12-7 in the top of the third, but the Tigers again rallied and pulled within 12-8 in the bottom of the inning thanks to a walk and another error.
New Brockton pushed across two unearned runs in the fourth inning to stretch it lead to 14-8, but it proved to be the final runs the Gamecocks could muster, and the Tigers plated a lone run in the bottom of the fourth on an rbi single by Collin Arnold as the Gamecocks lead stood at 14-9 after four exciting innings.
The Tigers added two runs in the sixth on walk, a hit batter and a two-out, two-run single by Carson Wise to pull within 14-11, then sent the game into extra innings.
Elba out its first two batters on base in the bottom of the seventh on a walk and a hit batter, while Brayden Johnson delivered a clutch two-out rbi single, and two more runs scored on Gamecock errors as the Tigers pulled even at 14-14.
Neither team scored in the next two innings, but in the bottom of the tenth Ty Sieving drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a single by Whit Shehee. An intentional walk to Paxton Wise loaded the bases, and set the stage for Collin Arnold to knock in the winning run on an infield hit as the Tigers celebrated the wild 15-14 win.
Whit Shehee had 3 hits and scored 3 runs to lead Elba at the plate, while Carson Wise added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s; Collin Arnold added 2 hits, scored 3 runs and had 1 rbi; Ty Sieving had 1 hit, scored 4 runs and had 1 rbi; and, Paxton Wise and Brayden Johnson both added 1 hit, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s. Ty Sieving was the winning pitcher, in relief, as he tossed six scoreless innings and allowed no hits, with two strikeouts.
Kaden Cupp had 4 hits, scored 3 runs and had 4 rbi’s to lead the Gamecocks, while Jackson Lawson added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 3 rbi’s; Drew Cashin added 2 hits, scored 2 runs and had 2 rbi’s; and, Payton Green added 2 hits, scored 1 run and had 2 rbi’s. Five New Brockton pitcher combined to allowed 11 earned runs on 12 hits and 13 walks, while recording 15 strikeouts.
