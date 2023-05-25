The Elba Tigers went hunting for Eagles last Thursday night on their final night of spring football practice and bagged their limit as they posted wins over 2A Goshen 18-14 and 5A Carroll, of Ozark, 20-14, at Tiger Stadium, in Elba.
“We played against two very talented football teams,” said Elba Tiger head coach Marc Sieving, “and while we made some mistakes, as is to be expected in the spring, we were able to overcome the mistakes and were happy to come out of the games ahead on the scoreboard in both games. It is a challenge to line up and play four quarters of football after just eight days of work, with less than half of those days in pads. However, the players really got after it on both sides of the ball and played hard for all four quarters. On offense we were able to run the ball against two big and physical football teams, and on defense we played physical up front and had some players really step up and answer the bell. It was a good ending to a good spring, and now we are all excited to get back in the weight room and on the practice field and continue to improve in everything we do.”
Elba 18 Goshen 14
The Elba Tigers came from behind three times and scored the winning touchdown with under three minutes left on the clock in an exciting 18-14 win over the Goshen Eagles.
Elba jumped out to a 6-0 lead with 8:34 left in the first quarter on a 55-yard dash by Alvin Henderson, only to see Goshen come right back and grab a 7-6 lead with 7:28 left in the quarter on a 63-yard run by Szemerick Andrews and an extra-point by Zion Picatoste.
The Tigers went back on top 12-7 with 1:57 remaining in the stanza on a 33-yard pass from Brayden Johnson to Cayden Adkins, but the Eagles again answered the Tiger touchdown and marched 65 yards in 12 plays to go back on top. The Goshen score came on a 2-yard run by Jayden McNabb, while CJ Thompson added the extra-point as the Eagles regained the lead at 14-12 with 9:01 left in the second quarter.
Elba’s Jacob Ledbetter recovered a Goshen fumble at the Tigers 17-yardline with 3:22 left on the clock, and two plays later the Tigers were back in front to stay at 18-14 as Alvin Henderson rambled for 88 yards on just two carries and scored the Tiger touchdown on a 6-yard run with 2:24 left on the clock.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 244 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Elba, while Cayden Adkins added 18 yards on the ground on four carries and pulled in a 33-yard td toss from Brayden Johnson.
Jacob Watkins had 6 tackles to lead the Elba defense, while Cayden Adkins added 5 stops and Cameron Gray had 4 tackles.
Szemerick Andrews rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown on six carries to lead Goshen, while Jayden McNabb added 19 yards and one td rushing on five carries and completed 3 of 10 passes for 47 yards.
Elba 20 Carroll 14
The Elba Tigers pulled ahead 20-7 early in the second quarter and held on late to post a 20-14 win over the Carroll Eagles.
Carroll covered 70 yards in six plays to open the game and grabbed a 7-0 lead with 9:54 left in the first quarter on a 24-yard run by Keyshawn Cole the extra-point by Zhenya Daniels, but Elba was also ready to roll and on its initial possession went 70 yards in five plays to pull even. Alvin Henderson rushed for 50 yards on four carries and scored the Tiger touchdown on an 11-yard run, and after Alex Wisecup added the extra-point the score was tied at 7-7 with 7:20 remaining in the stanza.
Elba began its second series at its own 30-yardline and this time needed seven plays to cover the distance to the endzone. Cayden Adkins had a 30-yard run on the first play of the scoring drive, while Alvin Henderson added 31 yards on five carries and scored his second touchdown of the quarter on a 10-hyard dash. Wisecup again added the extra-point as the Tigers went up 14-7 with 1:27 left in the opening quarter.
Elba began its next possession near midfield after a Carroll turnover and promptly marched 55 yards in six plays to extend its lead. Brayden Johnson rushed for 10 yards and completed a pass to Brady Johnson for 7 yards to help lead the Tigers downfield, while Alvin Henderson capped the drive with a 12-yard scoring jaunt. The extra-point attempt failed, but with 9:58 left on the clock the Tigers were on top 20-7.
Carroll needed only two plays to cut into the Elba lead as Keyshawn Cole connected with Peyton Plott on a 59-yard touchdown toss, and after the extra-point by Gavin Recor, the Eagles had cut the Tigers lead to 20-14 with 9:36 still left in the stanza.
Elba was plagued by penalties and fumbles on its final two possessions. However, the Tiger defense turned back two late Carroll scoring threats as Elba held on for the 20-14 win.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries to lead Elba, while Cayden Adkins rushed for 54 yards on five carries. Jacob Watkins and Jamal Siler both had 3 stops to lead the Tiger defense.
Lakeith Person rushed for 67 yards on seven carries to lead Carroll on the ground, while Keyshawn Cole rushed for 60 yards and one td on five carries and completed 5 of 11 passes for 125 yards and one td, with Peyton Plott pulling in all five passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.