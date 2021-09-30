The Elba Tigers ran their winning streak to three games and completed a clean sweep over a trio of 3A opponents with an impressive 27-6 win over the Providence Christian Eagles, at the Eagles Nest, Friday night in Dothan.
Elba received the game’s opening kickoff and promptly drove 51 yards in 14 plays on a seven-minute march to grab an early lead. Alvin Henderson rushed for 24 yards on eight carries and Brayden Johnson connected on two of three passes for 11 yards to help lead the Tigers down the field, while Chrystyile Caldwell capped the scoring march with a 2-yard touchdown run. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter the Tigers were on top 7-0.
Providence Christian began its initial possession of the night at its own 35-yardline and answered the early Elba score as the Eagles went 65 yards in seven plays to reach the endzone. Harrison Mims rushed for 13 yards and connected on two of three passes for 15 yards to spark the scoring drive, with the score coming on a 28-yard dash by Rylan Banner. A low snap foiled the extra-point try, but with 1:10 left in the quarter the Tigers lead had been shaved to 7-6.
The momentum didn’t stay on the Eagles sideline for very long; however, as on the second play of Elba’s ensuing possession the Tigers Byron Burks turned the corner and then cut back across the field on a 73-yard touchdown gallop. Wisecup added the extra-point as the Tigers upped their lead to 14-6 with nine seconds still left in the opening stanza.
Providence Christian headed right back down the field on its ensuing possession and behind the running of Christian Durden reached a first down at the Elba 18-yardline. A penalty on second down slowed the march, and the Eagles came away empty-handed when a fourth down pass fell incomplete at the goal line.
Elba appeared ready to add to its lead after regaining possession and drove 61 yards in seven plays to reach a first down at the Providence Christian 22-yardline. Brayden Johnson rushed for 13 yards and connected with Peyton McCart on two pass completions that covered 35 yards to lead the Tigers down the field. However, a pass interception stopped the scoring threat as the lead remained 14-6.
Providence Christian headed back down the field on its ensuing possession and drove 70 yards in six plays to reach a first down at the Elba 14-yardline. Harrison Mims rushed for 25 yards and passed for 29 yards on the long match downfield, but the Eagles were again turned away when a fumble was recovered by Elba’s Byron Burks at the Tigers seven-yardline.
Elba failed to cash in an Eagle turnover early in the third quarter, but regained possession at its own 35-yardline after a punt and from there needed three plays to reach paydirt. JT Coleman got the call on all three plays and scored the Tiger touchdown on a 54-yard dash up the middle, and while a low snap foiled the extra-point try, Elba’s lead stood at 20-6 with 6:40 remaining in the quarter.
Elba began its next offensive series at its own 44-yardline after a defensive stop and marched 56 yards in nine plays to pad its lead. JT Coleman rushed for 37 yards on four carries and capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown scamper to the corner of the endzone. Alex Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 10:32 remaining in the fourth quarter Elba was in command with a 27-6 lead.
The Elba defense stopped yet another Providence Christian scoring threat midway through the quarter with its third fumble recovery of the night, this time at the Tigers 5-yardline, and the Elba offense ate up almost six minutes off the clock on its ensuing possession to wrap up the big 27-6 road win over the Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.