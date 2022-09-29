The Elba Tigers scored two touchdowns in a thirty-second span late in the second quarter to take command and never looked back Friday night to post an impressive 40-7 non-region win over the Providence Christian Eagles, at Tiger Stadium.
Elba received the game’s opening kickoff and promptly went 48 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard. The Tiger touchdown came on fourth down and two at the Eagles 28-yardline when Alvin Henderson burst through a hole in the middle of the defense and raced 28 yards for the score. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 8:25 left in the opening quarter the Tigers were already on top 7-0.
Elba regained possession at the Providence Christian 28-yardline when the Eagles punter kicked his up-back on the punt attempt, and the Tigers needed seven plays to cover the distance into the endzone. Alvin Henderson rushed for 24 yards on five carries during the short scoring drive and scored his second touchdown of the quarter when he flipped over the top from one yard out on fourth down and goal. A bad snap foiled the extra-point try, but with 3:11 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 13-0.
The teams swapped punts on the game’s next two offensive series and then were hit by the turnover bug as the next three series all ended in turnovers. After all the possession changes the Tigers wound up with the football at its own 11-yardline, and stunned the Eagles defense on first down when Cayden Adkins took a short snap from the blocking-back position, reached the corner and raced 89 yards for a touchdown. Wisecup added the extra-point as the Tiger lead grew to 20-0 with 2:00 remaining in the half.
Elba got the ball right back at the Providence Christian 38-yardline when the Eagles fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and thirty-seconds later the Tigers were back in the endzone after Alvin Henderson turned the corner and scampered 38 yards for his third touchdown of the half. Wisecup kicked the extra-point as Elba opened up a 27-0 lead with 1:30 left on the clock.
Providence Christian received the second half kickoff and reached the Elba 20-yardline before turning the ball over for the fifth straight possession, this time on a fumble recovery by the Tigers Brayden Johnson.
Elba had moved only two yards after two penalties and a big loss on a reverse; However, Alvin Henderson go the call on the next play and responded with a 69-yard touchdown dash to blow the game open. Alex Wisecup booted the extra-point as the Tigers moved ahead 34-0 with 4:09 left in the third quarter.
Providence Christian finally got on the scoreboard and cut the Elba advantage to 34-7 with 8:40 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 41-yard touchdown toss from Craig Pittman to Chapel Stickler and an extra-point by Layton Hagler, but Elba was not finished and added a touchdown with 4:50 left in the game on a 43-yard run by Alvin Henderson to end the scoring with the Tigers on top 40-7.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 224 yards on 15 carries and scored 5 touchdowns to lead the Elba offensive attack, while Cayden Adkins added an 89-yard scoring run and Brayden Johnson rushed for 32 yards on seven carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.