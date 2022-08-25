The Elba Tigers scored on their first three offensive possessions to grab a 20-0 first quarter lead and never looked back as they kicked off the season last Friday night with a convincing 40-8 win over the New Brockton Gamecocks, at Gamecock Stadium.
Elba began its first possession at the New Brockton 45-yardline after an unsuccessful on-sides kick attempt and needed only three plays to reach the endzone. Alvin Henderson rushed for 36 yards on two carries and scored the touchdown on a 17-yard dash, and Alex Wisecup tacked on the extra-point as the Tigers went on top 7-0 with 10:57 left in the first quarter.
Elba began its second offensive series at the New Brockton 40-yardline after a short punt and this time it took the Tigers five plays to get back into the endzone. JT Coleman rushed for 16 yards on two carries during the scoring march, while Henderson added 24 yards on three carries and scored his second touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run. Wisecup added the extra-point as the Tigers lead grew to 14-0 with 6:26 remaining in the quarter.
Elba regained possession late in the quarter at its own 30-yardline after a Gamecock punt and covered the 70 yards to paydirt in five plays to extend its early advantage. A 39-yard gallop by JT Coleman was a big play in the scoring drive, while Brayden Johnson capped the drive with a 1-yard scoring run. A bad snap foiled the extra-point try, but with 1:03 still left in the opening quarter the Tigers were off and running with a 20-0 lead.
Elba began its initial possession of the second quarter near midfield after a defensive stop and went 49 yards in three plays to cash in the short field. Alvin Henderson rushed for 45 yards on two carries to lead the Tigers down the field, while Johnson scored his second touchdown of the half on a 4-yard run. A bad snap once again foiled the extra-point try. However, Elba’s lead was up to 26-0 with 9:26 left in the second quarter.
Elba failed to score on its next possession after a pass interception by Cameron Gray, but got the ball back at midfield after a Gamecock punt and in two plays was right back in the endzone. The score came on a 40-yard run by JT Coleman, and Alex Wisecup booted the extra-point to push the Tigers lead to 33-0 with 1:45 left in the half.
Elba was forced to punt on its initial possession of the third quarter, but regained possession at its own 29-yardline after another New Brockton punt and promptly went 71 yards in five plays to score its final points of the night. Alvin Henderson rushed for 43 yards on two carries and capped the long scoring drive with an 8-yard run, and Wisecup added the extra-point as the Tigers lead grew to 40-0 with 36-seconds remaining in the quarter.
New Brockton began its ensuing possession at its own 30-yardline and drove 70 yards in 14 plays to get on the scoreboard. Gabe Herrington capped off the six-minute scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:18 remaining in the game, and Baylon Foster ran in the two-point conversion as the scoreboard changed for the final time with Elba on top 40-8.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns on 14 carries to spark the Elba running attack, while JT Coleman rushed for 126 yards and 1 td on 9 carries and Brayden Johnson added 19 yards and 2 td’s on 4 carries. Dominic Griffin had 6 tackles to lead the Elba defense, while Cameron Gray added 5 tackles and a pass interception, and JT Coleman, Brayden Johnson and Jacob Watkins all added 5 tackles.
Karyus McNabb rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries to lead New Brockton on the ground, while Yassiah Rousseau added 67 yards on 12 carries and Gabe Herrington rushed for 50 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 totes. Baylon Foster completed 7 of 11 passes for 92 yards, with James Downing pulling in 1 catch for 28 yards, Jaxon Whitworth pulling in 2 catches for 18 yards and Anthony Silar pulling in 2 catches for 1 yards. The Gamecock defense was led by Karyus McNabb with 7 tackles, while Blake Peterson had 6 tackles.
