The Elba Tigers raced out to a 28-0 second quarter lead and never looked back to open the season with a 35-8 win over the New Brockton Gamecocks, Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Elba received the opening kickoff and promptly marched 75 yards in seven plays to grab the early lead. Cayden Adkins rushed for 20 yards on two carries to help lead the Tigers down the field, while Alvin Henderson rushed for 46 yards on four carries and scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 8:32 left in the first quarter Elba was already on top 7-0.
Elba began its second series at the New Brockton 44-yardline after a defensive stop and this time needed only three plays to get back in the endzone. Brayden Johnson had a 19-yard run to spark the short scoring drive, while Alvin Henderson added 30 yards on two carries and scored his second td of the quarter on an 11-yard run. Wisecup kicked the extra-point as the Tigers upped their lead to 14-0 with 2:51 remaining in the quarter.
The Tiger defense put the next points on the scoreboard when Jacob Watkins broke through to block a Gamecock punt and Brayden Johnson scooped up the ball and rambled 12 yards into the endzone. Wisecup again added the extra-point, and with 1:14 still left in the first quarter Elba was in command with a 21-0 lead.
Elba began its next possession at the New Brockton 42-yardline after another defensive stand and the Tigers covered the distance to the goal line just three plays to extend their lead. Alvin Henderson rushed for 20 yards on two carries and scored his third touchdown of the half on a 9-yard dash, and after Wisecup booted the extra-point the Tigers lead had grown to 28-0 with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter.
The Elba defense came up with another big stop late in the half on a fumble recovery by Jamal Siler at the Tigers 20-yardline, and at intermission Elba went in with a solid 28-0 lead over their cross-county neighbors.
The Elba offense turned the ball over on fumbles on its initial three possessions of the third quarter, and the third turnover of the quarter set New Brockton up at the Elba 45-yardline and led to the Gamecocks only score of the game. A 43-yard scamper by Anthony Silar moved the ball within the shadows of the goal post, and on the next play Yassiah Rousseau bulled over from two yards out for the score. Rousseau added the two-point conversion on a short pass, and with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter Elba’s lead had been cut to 28-8.
Elba got the ball back near midfield after an unsuccessful on-sides kick attempt and went 55 yards in three plays to regain command. Alvin Henderson rushed for 50 yards on three carries and scored the Tiger touchdown on a 2-yard run, while Alex Wisecup made it 5 for 5 with his extra-point to seal the deal on the 35-8 season-opening win.
Alvin Henderson rushed for 206 yards on 18 carries and scored 4 touchdowns, caught one pass for 21 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 4 yards to lead the Elba offense, while Brayden Johnson rushed for 34 yards on 4 carries and completed both of his pass attempts for 26 yards.
Anthony Silar rushed for 50 yards on three carries and caught two passes for 13 yards to spark the New Brockton offense.
