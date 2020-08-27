The Elba Tigers kicked off the season Friday night with a dominating 50-0 romp past the Daleville Warhawks, in front of a large crowd at Tiger Stadium. Elba received the opening kickoff and needed only one play to get on the scoreboard as on the first snap from center Iverson Lane took an inside handoff and raced 55 yards for a touchdown. Jacquez Prince ran in a two-point conversion, and with 11:40 still left in the opening quarter the Tigers were already on top 8-0. Elba regained possession at the Daleville 42-yardline following a Warhawks punt and this time needed two plays to reach the endzone. The Tiger touchdown came on a 36-yard dash by Jacquez Prince, and Collin Harrison ran in the two-point conversion as Elba’s lead went to 16-0 with 8:28 remaining in the first quarter. Elba’s next offensive series began at the Daleville 37-yardline after a 16-yard punt return by J.T. Coleman, and while three penalties backed the Tigers up across the midfield stripe, the flags only delayed the next Tiger score, as Jacquez Prince went to the air and connected with Peyton McCart on a 51-yard scoring strike. A low snap foiled the two-point try, but with 4:31 still left in the first quarter the Tigers lead had grown to 22-0. Elba lost a fumble at the Daleville 25-yardline on its next possession, but got the ball right back at the Warhawks 13 after Carson Wise broke through to block a punt, and two plays later was back in the endzone. Collin Harrison capped the short scoring drive with a 12-yard run, and Jacquez Prince ran in the two-point conversion to push the Tigers lead to 30-0 with 10:57 remaining in the second quarter. Elba got the ball back at the Daleville 13-yardline after a Warhawks fumble, and scored three plays later on a 1-yard blast up the middle by Collin Harrison. Harrison also ran in the two-point conversion as the Tigers lead ballooned to 38-0 with 6:48 left in the half. Daleville moved the chains for the first time on its ensuing possession thanks to an Elba penalty, but never made it to midfield and at the half Elba went in with a solid 38-0 lead. Daleville reached the Elba 39-yardline on its initial possession of the second half, but fumbled away the scoring opportunity and handed the ball over to Tigers back at the Elba 46-yardline. From there it took Elba only one pay to add to its lead, as on first down Jacquez Prince rolled left and lofted a deep pass to Chrystyile Caldwell, who pulled in the pass over his shoulder and rambled 54 yards for a touchdown. A high snap foiled an extra-point attempt, but with 6:29 left in the third quarter the Tigers owned a big 44-0 lead. Elba began its next offensive series at the Daleville 23-yardline following another Warhawks fumble, and from there it took J.T. Coleman one play to reach paydirt as the freshman speedster reached the corner and raced 23 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point try failed, but the Tigers were on top 50-0 with 4:14 still left in the third quarter. Elba reached the Daleville 25-yardline on its next possession behind the running of Carson Wise and Byron Burks, and Daleville reached the Elba 8-yardline on its final possession of the night. However, neither possession resulted in points, with Elba’s Trenton Hamilton picking off a pass to turn back the Warhawks, and at the final horn the Tigers celebrated the 50-0 season opening win. Iverson Lane rushed for 55 yards on one carry and scored one touchdown to lead the Elba ground game, while Jacquez Prince added 37 yards and one td on three carries, Collin Harrison added 36 yards and two td’s on six carries, and J.T. Coleman added 23 yards and one td on one carry. Jacquez Prince completed both of his pass attempts for 105 yards and two td’s, with Peyton McCart pulling in a 51-yard scoring toss and Chrystyile Caldwell pulling in a 54-yard scoring strike. Chrystyile Caldwell also led Elba’s defensive attack with 14 tackles, three of those for losses. This defensive performance earned Caldwell an AHSAA “Week Zero” defensive spotlight. Cedreon Wiley rushed for 70 yards on eight carries and pulled in one pass for three yards to lead the Daleville offense, while Cameron Giles rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries.
Elba Tigers cage Hawks 50-0 in season opener
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
