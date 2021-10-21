The fifth-ranked Elba Tigers hosted the fourth-ranked and undefeated Ariton Purple Cats Friday night, Oct. 15, in a Class 2A headliner in front of a large and noisy crowd at Tiger Stadium and gave their fans plenty to cheer about as they moved into a first place tie in the region standings with an exciting 41-25 win.
The two region rivals swapped punts on their initial possessions, but Ariton got its offense in gear on its second series as the Purple Cats went 44 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard. The score came on a 32-yard pass from Ian Senn to Matthew Harrell, and while the extra-point try failed, Ariton was on top 6-0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
Elba began its ensuing possession at the Ariton 22-yardline after a 46-yard kickoff return by Peyton McCart, and four plays later the Tigers were in the endzone. Alvin Henderson rushed for 31 yards on two carries and scored the touchdown on a 14-yard scamper, and while the extra-point try sailed wide, Elba had pulled even at 6-6 with 3:35 remaining in the quarter.
Elba began its initial possession of the second quarter at the Ariton 35-yardline after a short punt and this time needed only one play to reach the endzone as Alvin Henderson took a handoff and raced 35 yards for a Tiger touchdown. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 11:40 left in the second quarter the Tigers were on top 13-6.
Ariton began its ensuing possession near midfield and behind the passing of Ian Senn and the running of Jordan Smith marched to a first down at the Elba 3-yardline. A big hit behind the line of scrimmage by Chrystyile Caldwell slowed the march; however, and three plays later the threat ended when Peyton McCart stepped in front a Purple Cat pass and returned the interception 48 yards to midfield.
Elba failed to cash in the turnover, but regained possession at the Ariton 25-yardline after a 20-yard punt return by Byron Burks, and once again Alvin Henderson broke loose as the freshman running back rambled 25 yards for his third touchdown of the half. Wisecup added the extra-point as Elba increased its lead to 20-6 with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter.
Ariton was determined to cut into the Elba lead before the end of the half and rode the arm and legs of Ian Senn to a first down at the Tigers 7-yardline The Elba defense again stiffened with its back to its own goal line, and when a fourth down pass missed its target the Tigers carried a 20-6 lead in at intermission.
Elba turned the ball over on its second play from scrimmage in the third quarter and Ariton took advantage of the Tiger turnover to head down the field to reach the endzone. Senn completed three of three passes for 59 yards on the 73-yard scoring drive, with the score coming on a 26-yard touchdown toss to Landon Tyler. Senn also added the extra-point, and with 9:59 left in the third quarter Elba’s lead was down to 20-13.
Elba began its next offensive series at its own 37-yardline and the Tigers answered the Ariton score with a touchdown of their own to regain command. Brayden Johnson rushed for 10 yards on one carry and completed two of two passes for 42 yards to spark the scoring drive, with the touchdown coming on a 39-yard pass from Johnson to Peyton McCart. Alex Wisecup kicked the extra-point as the Tigers lead grew to 27-13 with 5:14 remaining in the quarter.
Ariton put the ball in play at the Elba 49-yardline to begin its next possession and covered the distance in five plays to get back into the endzone. Jordan Smith capped the scoring drive with a 13-yard touchdown dash, but the extra-point try failed, and with 3:00 left in the quarter Elba was on top 27-19.
Elba began its ensuing possession near midfield and went 52 yards in just two plays to extend its lead. Chrystyile Caldwell scored the touchdown on a 41-yard run through the Purple Cat defense, and Wisecup again added the extra-point as the Tigers lead went to 34-19 with 2:09 still left in the third quarter.
Ariton had scored on its initial two possessions of the third quarter and promptly made it three for three as the Purple Cats took the ensuing kickoff and went 69 yards in eight plays to again cut into the Elba advantage. Ian Senn connected on two passes for 32 yards to lead the Purple Cats down the field, and it was Senn that capped the drive on the ground when he scampered in from 10 yards out. A two-point pass failed to find its target, and with 8-seconds left in the wild third quarter the Tigers lead stood at 34-25.
Elba began its ensuing possession at its own 30-yardline and drove 70 yards in 11 running plays to extend its lead and ate up over seven minutes off the clock. Brayden Johnson rushed for 17 yards on three carries to help lead the Tigers down the field, while Alvin Henderson added 20 yards on four carries and capped the long scoring drive on a 4-yard touchdown run. Wisecup’s extra-point try was true, and with 4:54 remaining on the clock the Tigers were on top 41-25.
Ariton refused to throw in the towel despite the mounting deficit and on its final two possessions reached a first down at the Elba 14-yardline and a fourth down at the Elba 8-yardline. However, a pass interception by Peyton McCart stopped the first threat, and an incomplete pass ended the second threat, as the Tigers held on to claim the 41-25 region win.
