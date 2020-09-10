The Elba Tigers and G.W. Long Rebels tangled Friday night in an offensive shootout and it was the Tigers that ran out of bullets first as the Rebels scored the final twenty points of the game to claim a wild 41-34 region win, at Skipperville. Elba began its first possession at the Long 39-yardline after a 41-yard kickoff return by Byron Burks, and from there it took the Tigers three plays to find the endzone. Collin Harrison scored the touchdown on a 32-yard gallop around the right end, and Jacquez Prince passed to Chrystyile Caldwell for the two-point conversion to give Elba an 8-0 lead with 10:19 remaining in the first quarter. G.W. Long had a long touchdown run on its first play from scrimmage wiped out by a penalty flag, but the Rebels regained possession at their own 35-yardline after a defensive stand and this time went 65 yards in five plays to get on the scoreboard. A 40-yard run by Kobie Stringer was a key play in the long scoring drive, and it was Stringer that capped the drive with a 5-yard scoring dash. Tanner Patton kicked the extra point, as Long pulled within 8-7 with 2:38 left in the quarter. Elba began its ensuing possession at its own 27-yardline and went 73 yards in four plays to get back into the endzone. A 61-yard scamper by Collin Harrison sparked the quick scoring drive, and it was Harrison that scored his second touchdown of the night, this time on a 1-yard blast off tackle. A two-point pass missed its target, but with 46-seconds left in the quarter the Tigers owned a 14-7 lead. G.W. Long began its next series at its own 35-yardline and needed only two plays to cover the distance to the endzone as on second down Jackson Chancy broke loose and rambled 63 yards for a Rebel score. Patton added the extra point, and with 11:45 remaining in the second quarter the Rebels had pulled even at 14-14. Elba put the ball in play at its own 20-yardline following the ensuing kickoff and marched 80 yards in eight plays to regain the lead. Jacquez Prince rushed for 19 yards on three carries and completed three passes for 54 yards to lead the Tigers down the field, and it was Prince that scored the Tiger touchdown on a 6-yard scamper. A two-point try failed to add points, but with 7:09 left in the quarter Elba was back on top 20-14. The Tigers John Martin Wilson recovered a Rebel fumble on the ensuing kickoff to put the Tigers back in business at the Elba 36-yardline, and two plays later the Tigers were back in the endzone as on a second down play Jacquez Prince and Chrystyile Caldwell hooked up on a 62-yard touchdown toss. Collin Harrison ran in the two-point try, and with 6:00 remaining in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 28-14. G.W. Long bounced right back on its ensuing possession and went 55 yards in five plays to cut into the Elba lead. Kobie Stringer rushed for 45 yards on three carries and scored the Rebel touchdown on a 12-yard run, and Patton tacked on the extra point as G.W. Long pulled within 28-21 with 3:02 still left in the half. Elba’s Paxton Wise recovered a Rebel fumble on the first play of the third quarter to set the Tigers up near midfield, and the Tigers went 52 yards in nine plays to extend their lead. A 34-yard pass from Prince to John Martin Wilson on third down and seven kept the drive alive early, while the touchdown came on a 13-yard connection from Prince to Wilson. A two-point run failed to add points, but the Tigers lead was up to 34-21 with 7:29 remaining in the third quarter. G.W. Long began its ensuing possession at its own 24-yardline, and after a 15-yard penalty against Elba on first down, set sails down the field to again reach the endzone. A 33-yard dash by Kobie Stringer early in the drive was a key play in the 76-yard scoring drive, while the touchdown came on fourth down and eight at the Elba 25-yardline when Stringer dropped off a screen pass to a wide open Hunter Whitehead, who raced untouched into the endzone. Patton’s extra point was successful, and with 2:57 left in the third quarter the Rebels were within 34-28. A short 14-yard Elba punt set the Rebels up near the midfield stripe early in the fourth quarter, and G.W. Long brought its fans back to their feet as the Rebels went 54 yards in only four plays to take their first lead of the night. Jackson Chancy rushed for 35 yards on two carries and scored the touchdown on a 20-yard dash up the middle, and Patton booted the extra point to put the Rebels on top 35-34 with 7:18 left on the clock. Elba began its ensuing possession at the G.W. Long 39-yardline after a 60-yard kickoff return by JT Coleman, but the Tigers failed to take advantage of the excellent field position and turned the ball over on downs at the G.W. Long 43. The Rebels were on a roll after the defensive stand and went 57 yards in four plays to extend their lead. Kobie Stringer scored the Rebel touchdown on a 40-yard run up the middle, and while a bad snap foiled the extra point try, G.W. Long was on top 41-34 with 2:35 left on the clock. Elba began its final possession at its own 20-yardline, but quickly crossed midfield after a 16-yard pass from Jacquez Prince to Paxton Wise and a 12-yard scramble by Prince. The last-second rally was stopped by a pass interception at the G.W. Long 13-yardline; however, and at the final horn the dejected and tired Tigers left the field on the wrong end of a 41-34 final score. Collin Harrison rushed for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Elba ground game, while Jacquez Prince added 39 yards and 1 td on nine carries and completed 10 of 18 passes for 186 yards and 2 td’s. Chrystyile Caldwell had two catches for 107 yards and one td, and John Martin Wilson had four catches for 57 yards and one score. Kobie Stringer rushed for 189 yards and 3 td’s on 13 carries and Jackson Chancy added 106 yards and 2 td’s on 9 carries.
Elba Tigers caged at G.W. Long 41-34
- Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
