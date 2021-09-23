By Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
Photos by BC Sports Photography
The Elba Tigers scored on their first four offensive series to build a 28-6 halftime lead and never looked back Friday night as they celebrated homecoming with a convincing 54-24 region win over the Cottonwood Bears.
Elba received the opening kickoff and went 62 yard in four plays to grab the early lead. A 41-yard scamper by Brayden Johnson sparked the scoring drive, while JT Coleman scored the Tiger touchdown on a 5-yard run up the middle. Chrystyile Caldwell ran in the two-point conversion as Elba went on top 8-0 with 10:35 still left in the first quarter.
Elba began its next series at its own 40-yardline after a Bears punt and this time went 60 yards in five plays to add to its early advantage. Brayden Johnson rushed for 42 yards on two carries to lead the Tigers down the field, and scored the touchdown on a 27-yard gallop. A low snap foiled the extra-point try, but with 4:35 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 14-0.
Cottonwood showed signs of life on its ensuing possession as the Bears marched 60 yards in seven plays to get on the scoreboard. Kaden Simmons completed three passes for 48 yards to spark the scoring drive, while Artavious Shipmon capped the drive with a 4-yard scoring run. A two-point pass missed its target, but with 34-seconds remaining in the opening quarter the Elba lead had been chopped to 14-6.
Elba went right back to work on its next offensive series and drove 55 yards in seven plays to extend its lead. A 34-yard dash by JT Coleman was a key play in the scoring drive, while Alvin Henderson scored the Tiger touchdown on a 1-yard run off tackle. Alex Wisecup added the extra-point as the Tigers lead grew to 21-6 with 9:27 left in the second quarter.
Elba began its next possession at its own 28-yardline after a fumble recovery by Kyle Smith, and the Tigers promptly set sails on a 72-yard, 12-play scoring drive that ate up almost five minutes off the clock. JT Coleman rushed for 20 yards on four carries to help lead Elba down the field, while Chrystyile Caldwell scored the touchdown on a 2-yard run. Wisecup added the extra-point, and with 57-seconds left in the half the Tigers were in command with a 28-6 lead.
Elba’s Carson Wise recovered a Bears bobble on the opening kickoff of the second half and the Tigers cashed in the turnover on just one play as Chrystyile Caldwell took a handoff and rambled 32 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point try failed, but with 11:46 remaining in the third quarter the Tigers lead was up to 34-6.
Elba began its next possession at the Cottonwood 43-yardline after a defensive stop and from there the Tigers needed four plays to get back into the endzone. A 30-yard scamper by Byron Burks was a big play in the short scoring drive, and Burks scored the touchdown on a 2-yard run. The extra-point try again failed; however, with 8:08 left in the third quarter the Tigers had blown it open by opening up a 40-6 lead.
Cottonwood refused to quit despite the mounting deficit and went 54 yards in only three plays on its ensuing possession to reach the endzone. A 30-yard pass completion on a tipped pass from Kaden Simmons to Dylan McCardle was a key play in the scoring drive, while Artavious Shipmon scored the touchdown on a 17-yard run. A two-point run failed to produce points, and with 6:43 left in the quarter the Tigers lead stood at 40-12.
Elba fumbled the ball away on the ensuing kickoff, but regained possession on a pass interception by Byron Burks and cashed in the turnover as the Tigers went 74 yards in six plays to regain command. A 35-yard run by Brayden Johnson and a 15-yard pass from Johnson to Peyton McCart helped the Tigers race down the field, while Alvin Henderson capped the drive with a 2-yard td run. Wisecup kicked the extra-point, and with 2:44 left in the quarter the Tigers lead was up to 47-12.
The Elba defense turned back a Bears scoring threat with a fourth down stop at the Elba 12-yardline early in the fourth quarter, and the Tiger offense again raced down the field as it went 88 yards in just three plays to put its final points of the night on the scoreboard. Alvin Henderson rushed for 85 yards in two carries and scored the Tiger touchdown on a winding 41-yard scamper to highlight the long scoring march, and Alex Wisecup tacked on the extra-point to push the Tigers lead to 54-12 with 10:06 left in the fourth quarter.
Cottonwood scored two touchdowns in the game’s closing four minutes against the Elba reserves on a 16-yard dash by Shipmon and a 22-yard run by Raymon Bryant, but all the late scores did was change the final score as at the final horn the Tigers celebrated the big 54-24 region win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.